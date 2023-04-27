FromJens Kiffmeier close

New trouble for the AfD: The Office for the Protection of the Constitution has upgraded the young party. The youth organization is now considered “safe right-wing extremist.”

Berlin – The youth organization of the AfD is observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a secured right-wing extremist effort. That shared that Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) on Wednesday (April 26) with. According to this, in addition to the Young Alternative (JA), two other groups of the so-called New Right are now being increasingly considered by the authority. According to the information, this also applies to the Institute for State Policy (IfS) and the “One Percent” association. All three associations had previously been processed by the domestic intelligence service as suspected right-wing extremist cases.

The protection of the constitution defended their actions. “There is no longer any doubt that these three groups of people are pursuing anti-constitutional efforts,” said BfV President Thomas Haldenwang, according to the news agency dpa. “They are therefore classified and processed by the BfV as secured right-wing extremist efforts.”

AfD youth: the protection of the constitution classifies young right-wing populists as right-wing extremists

The youth of AfD celebrated its tenth anniversary this year and has around 1700 members. Again and again, the youth organizations come into conflict with the Basic Law in their work. According to information from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the German security authorities count the most violations in the area of ​​human dignity. “The JA propagates a völkisch concept of society that is based on basic biological assumptions,” it said. JA representatives are said to repeatedly agitate against Muslims and migrants and accuse them of violence and crime.

Secure right-wing extremist: young alternative has long been a suspected case for the protection of the constitution

The AfD party youth has therefore been in the sights of the state guards since 2019. First she was classified as a test case, then as a suspected case of right-wing extremism. This was followed by a further upgrade to the category “safe right-wing extremist”. This opens up more leeway for the investigators in surveillance, for example by tapping telephones, reading e-mails or even using shop stewards. To what extent these measures are used – the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is silent on investigative tactical reasons.

Test case, suspected case, secured right-wing extremist – what's the difference? The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) differentiates between three categories: test case, suspected case and then secured right-wing extremist. The suspicious case already enables monitoring of telephone or e-mail. But surveillance is a major encroachment on fundamental rights. In the event of a suspicion, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution must therefore weigh up and justify whether a measure is proportionate. Its benefit must outweigh the damage it may also cause. In the last stage, i.e. secured right-wing extremism, the investigators have greater leeway in weighing proportionality.

The Junge Alternative is closely linked to its parent party. This is how many YES people are supposed to work in the offices of MPs. Many others have even been elected to parliament themselves. The youth organization has been led by AfD member of parliament Hannes Gnauck since last year. He and other JA members nurse loudly dpa-Report good contacts to the Institute for State Politics in Saxony-Anhalt, whose best-known representative is the publisher Götz Kubitschek.

IfS and association “One Percent”: What is behind the youth organization of the AfD?

Like the “One Percent” association, the IfS is seen as a driver of the New Right within the AfD youth organization. This movement differentiates itself from the alt-right, which is deeply rooted in National Socialism. In contrast to the neo-Nazis of old, the new right often adopt contemporary clothing, media and means of communication in their appearance, which includes the development of computer games and podcast formats like this ZDF reported.

The name of the campaign network “One Percent” is intended to reflect the idea that only one percent of Germans would be needed to bring about a political and social change. Against this background, the association repeatedly stirs up fears of foreign infiltration and spreads many of the conspiracy theories that are prevalent in right-wing extremist circles.

AfD and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution: Björn Höcke in Thuringia is also in trouble

The fact that the AfD, which is divided into East and West, is in conflict with the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is nothing new. Numerous members, such as the Thuringian state chief Björn Höcke, are in the sights of the judiciary. The party as a whole has been under surveillance for years. However, the right-wing populists are taking legal action against this. Two lawsuits against the classification as a suspected case have already failed before the administrative court in Cologne. The appeal has not yet been completed. The proceedings at the Higher Administrative Court in Münster are still ongoing. (jkf/dpa)

