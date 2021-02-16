Many fans wonder what it can be what Gotham Knights will offer fans, following recent news about its multiplayer approach and statements from WB Games about the gaming service. Unconditional fans of the Batman: Arkham trilogy of games have been concerned about the multiple playable characters and the cooperative mode of the game. Since then, the development team has assuaged fears about any kind of change, and made it clear that the game can be played completely alone.

What motivated the team for what Gotham Knights will deliver with this multiplayer approach, is described by Mitch Dyer in a recent statement to the Las Vegas Review Journal, where the narrative designer and writer said that this new game obeys a transformation necessary for the death of Batman. Gotham Knights is scheduled to launch this year and will be coming to both the old and the new generation of consoles.

We would already have a Gotham Knights release date

Gotham Knights to offer a fresh and unique take on the DC Universe

According to the statements of Mitch Dyer, Gotham Knights to offer a fresh and unique take on the established DC-verse. The story begins with the apparent death of Batman and the Court of Owls vying for control of Gotham. But otherwise, it’s a fairly new story and doesn’t tie into any previous Batman: Arkham titles. In that sense, it might be easier for DC Comics fans to get involved.

Shifting focus to focus on these characters after this fundamental death that is important to all of them, the setting of this story is unique. Having this unique and fresh version of the DC Universe makes it accessible and engaging in a way that is instantly gratifying to me. “ Mitch dyer

Dyer also said that he is a huge fan and that what Gotham Knights will offer its passion for a story which he believes should be told within the Batman universe, that of four different characters in an open world that is actually a setting in which Bruce Wayne has died.