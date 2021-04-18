NAfter the end of the rent cap, the Berlin Senate expects around 40,000 tenants in need. They could get into trouble because they have to pay rents after the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe declared the Berlin rent cap null and void a few days ago. The number of tenants potentially in need is made up of households with rents that have since been reduced and households with “shadow rental contracts”, reports “Welt am Sonntag”.

In November 2020, rents for a total of 340,000 households were reduced. The Senate Department for Urban Development and Housing is based on the general assumption that “every tenth person affected potentially gets into economic hardship if the reduced amounts have to be repaid in one fell swoop”, reports the “Welt am Sonntag”. That would be around 34,000 households.

Added to this are another ten percent or around 5,700 tenants in need with a “shadow rent”. These are tenants who have concluded a new contract or have received a notice of rent increase during the period of validity of the rent cap. Many landlords demanded a commitment from tenants to offset the difference to the table value if the law were to be overturned. The Senate estimates the number of “shadow rents” at 57,000.