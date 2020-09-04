D.he Hamburg coal-fired power station Moorburg could cease commercial operations at the end of the year. As part of an auction by the Federal Network Agency, Vattenfall submitted a bid to shut down capacities, the operator announced on Friday.

also read Higher Administrative Court Hamburg

The Hamburg Higher Administrative Court had previously ruled in a lawsuit by the BUND environmental protection association. The focus of the process was on so-called flow cooling, for which Vattenfall used Elbe water and returned it to the river after it had been warmed up.

The plaintiffs had argued that the adverse effects on fish populations, such as smelt, from the warmer and less oxygenated water were too great. Now it has to be improved.