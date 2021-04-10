I.According to a survey by the industry association Dehoga, every fourth company in the catering industry is considering going out of business. Many hoteliers and restaurateurs are “nervous and financially at the end”, said the President of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga), Guido Zöllick, the “Münchner Merkur”. According to this, 75 percent of the interviewed entrepreneurs fear for their existence and around 25 percent would “very specifically” consider giving up a business.

Even months after the application, many hotel chains and large catering companies were still waiting for the state support to be paid out. Many hoteliers and restaurateurs therefore sit “with their backs to the wall,” said Zöllick. “A lot of frustration, disappointment and anger has accumulated. They are really big employers. Tens of thousands of employees fear for their jobs. “

It is therefore necessary that hotels, restaurants and holiday apartments are allowed to reopen during the month of May, said Zöllick. This applies “in any form, inside and outside”.

Exceptions required

The hotel and restaurant association Dehoga called for an extended suspension of the obligation to file for bankruptcy for certain companies on Friday. The exemption should be extended to September 30, at least for companies that have not yet received any government aid, said Dehoga CEO Ingrid Hartges to the news portal “T-Online”: “We are making a special sacrifice for society. And that must also be adequately compensated. “

Usually, an application for bankruptcy must be filed no later than three weeks after a bankruptcy reason has arisen. Because of the pandemic, the federal government suspended the reporting requirements for overindebtedness and insolvency in spring 2020. The regulation, which actually only applies until the end of January, was extended to April 30 for some companies in February.

Hotels and restaurants are hit particularly hard by the restrictions. Since November they are no longer allowed to accommodate tourists and only sell food for out-of-home consumption.