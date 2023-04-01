Dhe former US President Donald Trump is using the historic indictment against him to collect millions in donations. According to Trump’s campaign team, within 24 hours of the indictment being announced, he had already raised $4 million in donations for his defense. “I’m not afraid of what’s coming,” Trump said Friday in an email he was using to raise funds.

A New York judge authorized Manhattan District Attorney Democrat Alvin Bragg to announce charges against Trump in a document unsealed Friday. However, it remained unclear when the exact charges would be made public.

The charges against the 76-year-old are related to an alleged hush money payment to a porn star during the 2016 election campaign. It is the first time in US history that a former US President has been prosecuted.

Trump will plead not guilty, according to a lawyer

Trump is scheduled to appear before a judge in Manhattan on Tuesday. According to his lawyer Susan Necheles, the documents with the exact charges will then be unsealed. Trump will plead not guilty.

Trump plans to fly to New York from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday and spend the night at Trump Tower before appearing in court early Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter. After that, Trump wants to return to Florida.