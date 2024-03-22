Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Press Split

The Crocus City Hall in Moscow is on fire. © SNA/Imago

According to media reports, gunmen opened fire in a Moscow concert hall. People probably died. A fire also broke out.

Update from March 22nd, 8:35 p.m.: Now there are the first concrete figures on the injured and dead after the attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow. According to Russian intelligence, at least 40 people were killed. In addition, more than a hundred people were injured. The FSB said this, according to Russian news agencies.

Update from March 22nd, 8:27 p.m.: After the attack on a Moscow hall that left people dead and injured, Russia's Central Investigative Committee has now opened proceedings into a suspected act of terrorism. The authority announced this via Telegram on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the USA also took a stand. “There is currently no indication that Ukraine or Ukrainians are involved in the gun attack,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council. “I would advise you against establishing any connection with Ukraine at such an early stage,” he added. He uttered these words from the background of the Ukraine war. Russia massively attacked the country on February 24, 2022 – there has been war ever since.

After shots in Moscow: FSB confirms deaths and injuries – Russia speaks of an act of terrorism

Update from March 22nd, 8:05 p.m.: The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the attack on the Moscow Concert Hall as a “bloody terrorist attack.” “The entire global community must condemn this despicable crime,” wrote ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday evening on the Telegram online service.

Update from March 22nd, 7:48 p.m.: According to the agency, the Russian domestic secret service FSB has responded to the attack on a Moscow concert hall Interfax Dead and injured confirmed. Specific figures on the alleged terrorist attack were not initially given. According to authorities, additional explosions were reported following shots fired and a fire.

Crocus Hall in Moscow in flames after shots fired – around 100 people apparently trapped

Update from March 22nd, 7:27 p.m.: Reported on site, citing eyewitnesses Tass After the shooting in an event center in the Moscow region there are now reports of dead and injured people. The victims are said to be both employees and visitors to the Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk (northwest of Moscow), the agency reported.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin commented. According to him, there are said to be several fatalities. He spoke of a “terrible tragedy” – without giving an exact number of victims.

Footage of Crocus City Hall circulated on social networks. A third of the building is now said to be in flames and the roof is in danger of collapsing. There was also talk of explosions. Around 100 people could reportedly be trapped in the burning house. The background to the incident remains unclear. There was repeated talk of a possible “terrorist attack”.

Shots in Moscow concert hall – apparently several dead and injured

Our first report from March 22nd, 6:53 p.m.: Moscow – There were apparently shots fired in a concert hall in the Russian capital Moscow on Friday evening (March 22). The Russian News Agency RIA Novosti reports of three camouflaged people who are said to have opened fire. According to the Tass news agency, an “unknown number of people” attacked the hall with shots.

Shots in Moscow: Hall on fire – evacuation underway

A fire then broke out, according to the news agency, among others Tass reported. An evacuation is therefore underway. Tass published footage of a major fire. This is said to have broken out in the Crocus City Hall, where a concert was taking place at the time. The concert hall is located in the west of Moscow on the outskirts of the city. The sounds of gunshots could be heard on videos.

There was talk of at least twelve deaths and several injuries on social networks. There was initially no official confirmation of this. Information about the background to the incident in Russia was also unclear. There was also talk of deaths and injuries in channels of the online service Telegram on Friday evening. A news agency reporter RIA Novosti On site spoke of injuries from “automatic gunfire”. (mbr/dpa/AFP)