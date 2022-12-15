According to the experts, these (cheap) cars are worth more money

Are you starting to get FOMO because you haven’t bought stocks, crypto, or Lego yet? Don’t worry, there are still plenty of places to invest. Cars, for example – and that doesn’t necessarily have to cost hundreds of thousands of euros. The specialists of Hagerty compiled a list of cars that could well increase in value in 2023.

Please note that the list has been compiled by an American party. Such an AMC AMX is probably a good investment, but you will find it difficult here. However, the Suzuki Cappuccino or the Saab 900 are reasonably easy to find here. Browse the list of cars that should be worth more money and check if there is something for your budget. We have added the Dutch prices for you.

Saab 900 Turbo (from 4,000 euros)

Already almost forty years old, the Saab 900 Turbo. In 1984 he set foot in the Netherlands and stayed in the showrooms until 1987. At that time you could buy a 900 Turbo for around 25,000 euros. The turbo started working from 2,000 rpm. Now he can be found for a nice amount, but it may just be that it won’t last that long.

Suzuki Cappuccino (from 10,000* euros)

The 657-cc engine block of the Cappuccino squeezes out 64 hp and 85 Nm. A joke by today’s standards, but don’t forget that it weighs about 700 kilos. The top speed is 140 km/h and from 0 to 100 km/h takes a very long time. It does go up to 8,500 rpm and come on, it’s called the Cappuccino; how can you not love him?

* There is also a Suzuki Cappuccino for sale for less than 8,000 euros. This copy is in race spec. Think of a spoiler, lowering, a wider body, new exhaust system and higher turbo pressure. Pretty awesome. You can judge for yourself whether the money is worth it to you.

Nissan 350Z (from 10,000 euros)

‘The only reason not to buy a 350Z is that it is not of German origin, but does that really matter?’, we wrote in 2007 during the driving test of the Nissan 350Z. Different times, because that is now much less of an argument.

The 3.5-liter V6 engine under the hood produces 313 hp and 358 Nm. The power goes to the rear wheels for even more driving pleasure. 0 to 100 km/h is done in 5.7 and the top is 250 km/h. And it is also available as an off-roader! Grab Lamborghini and Porsche!

Toyota Hilux (from 10,000 euros)

The most indestructible car ever built, we found out a while ago. We are talking about the second generation from the eighties. There are still some extremely strong pick-ups to be found in the Netherlands, but they are becoming fewer and fewer. Presumably they all disappear across the border. For a copy from around the turn of the century you will lose about 10,000 euros.

AMC AMX (from 15,000 euros)

As said, it will be difficult to find an AMC AMX in the Netherlands. The car you see above is from 1968 and got the almost ‘Big Bad’. A look at the wide range of car providers reveals that there are a few copies of the AMC AMX in the Netherlands. They range from 15,000 euros to well over 30,000 euros. Then you have a muscle car that you don’t often see – and with a 4.8-liter V8. That is also worth a lot.

Chevrolet Corvette C5 Z06 (from 20,000 euros)

The Z06 received a tuned version of the LS1 engine. The power started at 390 hp and later went to 411 hp. Even now people will look at you when you roll up in this ‘Vette. Plus, with the right exhaust. it sounds very nice. Those iconic taillights don’t get dated. You pick one up for around 20,000 euros.

Audi R8 (from 50,000 euros)

What was once a dream car for many, is now still within reach for avid savers. Keep in mind that you do get supercar bills from the dealer. The cheapest are the V8 with automatic transmission, but if you have a bit more budget, you can find a V10 with manual gearbox. We suspect that this design will not become obsolete in the foreseeable future.

AM General Hummer H1 (from 75,000 euros)

You’re looking at the Hummer H1 which is derived from it High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle. Because no one remembers that, the US military uses the pet name Humvee. GM’s brutal bucket is two meters high and two meters wide, plus it weighs over 3,000 kilograms. There are a handful of H1s for sale in the Netherlands at varying prices. Save money for fuel.

Lamborghini Murciélago LP640 (from 245,000 euros)

The Murciélago owes its name to a bull that, unlike most of its peers, was not slaughtered after bullfighting. Do you know that again. Lamborghini released an improved version of the Murciélago in 2007. As you can tell from the name, the V12 produces a nice 640 hp. Now for a quarter of a million in your garage, but soon for more.

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (from 250,000 euros)

That’s a whole different price range. Mercedes and McLaren wanted to celebrate their 1998 and 1999 F1 championships together with a car. That became the SLR. New it cost more than six tons. It received a 5.4-liter V8 engine from AMG that produces 623 hp and 780 Nm. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is done in 3.8 seconds. Pretty fast for a car from the noughties.