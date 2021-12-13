Home page politics

More support for children separated © Imago

Düsseldorf – According to the “Düsseldorfer table”, children separated for the new year are entitled to a little more maintenance. However, in many cases the increase is less than one percent, as the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court announced on Monday.

According to this, the minimum maintenance from January 1, 2022 for children between the ages of one and five is 396 euros per month, an increase of three euros. For children from six to eleven it is 455 euros and thus four euros more. For children from 12 to 17 years it is five euros more (533 euros).

The maintenance is calculated using the table according to the income classes of the person liable for maintenance. The requirement rate for students who do not live with their parents or one of the parents remains unchanged from 2021 at 860 euros. The table has also been expanded to include an income limit of 11,000 euros per month.

The “Düsseldorf table” is the guideline of all higher regional courts in Germany for the determination and assessment of child support. It has been published by the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court since 1979. The maintenance commission of the German Family Court Association is also involved in their creation.

Half of the child benefit is usually offset against the maintenance requirements for underage children and in full for children of legal age. The deductibles, i.e. the minimum that the person liable for maintenance must remain, will remain unchanged in 2022. If the housing costs are higher than the estimated, the deductible can be increased in individual cases.

The first ten income groups in the table for incomes up to 5500 euros remain unchanged compared to 2021. For this purpose, the Düsseldorf table was increased by five additional income groups up to an adjusted income of 11,000 euros. (dpa)