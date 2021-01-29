We have heard a lot about Xbox Series S and the new generation, now according to another developer, Xbox Series S hinders game development, and this has to do with the available memory. It’s about the developers behind The Riftbreaker which is among the most exciting indie games on the horizon. Powered by the studio’s own Schmetterling 2.0 engine, The Riftbreaker supports various DirectX 12 Ultimate features, such as Ray Tracing ambient occlusion and shadows, and variable speed shading.
In Wccftech they did an interview with the developers, Exor Studios, which although it has not yet been published in full, they did reveal an excerpt with the developer’s opinion about the Xbox Series S and what it means when developing next-generation games as a whole. Basically the Xbox Series S hinders the development of games because of its memory, although not significantly. In fact, according to Exor Studios Microsoft made an amazing console for the market price, which manages to be totally new generation.
According to the developer of The Riftbreaker, the Xbox Series S makes it difficult to develop games
The Xbox Series S has been said to delay the generation, that it was a problem for the industry, that it was not a great advance compared to the Xbox One X, among other things. But the truth is that the small console has demonstrated its capabilities when it comes to running new generation games, always aiming at 1440p resolution, but even running games at 4K. With Hitman 3 even, the Xbox Series S ran in the same resolution as the PS5. Which is certainly impressive. Still, it seems that the Xbox Series S makes it difficult to develop games, but there is an explanation.
According to Exor Studios, Xbox Series S requires additional optimization. Whereas on Xbox Series X, The Riftbreaker works without doing too many extra things after the mere compilation. For Xbox Series S additional work needs to be done. However, as Exor Studios emphasizes, the fact that both consoles have the same processor is the basis for the success of this console.
Scaling graphic effects is much easier than scaling the game. The size of the memory available in XSS is the real determining point for the entire generation of consoles, as the gaming functions must be adjusted to the lowest specifications.
This is why Xbox Series S makes game development difficult, and so obviously it would be much easier if there was only one Xbox Series X. All in all, the study claimed that Microsoft has made good decisions on how to create a much cheaper console, which can still run next-gen games.
