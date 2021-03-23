The requirement of the Vatican to refuse the blessing to homosexual couples has met with criticism and resistance in parts of the Catholic Churches. Not so in Cologne, where the cardinal joins the controversial position from Rome.

D.he Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki joins the Vatican’s controversial No to the blessing of homosexual couples. Woelki sees in the attitude of the Vatican “a strengthening of the Catholic understanding of marriage and family”, as the Archdiocese of Cologne announced to the “Bonner General-Anzeiger” on Tuesday.

The Roman Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith made it clear in mid-March that the Church was not authorized to bless homosexual couples. Any form of blessing that recognizes a homosexual partnership is inadmissible. The decision was heavily criticized, among other things, numerous Catholic bodies and associations had opposed it.

Woelki went on to say that he would “continue to work to ensure that we humans treat each other – regardless of sexual orientation – with respect, mutual respect and appreciation.” To continue with questions related to same-sex inclinations. “