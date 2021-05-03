D.he German economy criticizes the hectic politics after the judgment of the Federal Constitutional Court. Above all, the judges had warned of changes for the period between 2030 and 2050, which is why the reduction target for 2030 does not have to be touched because of the judgment, it said on Monday in Berlin. The court gave the legislature until the end of 2022 to improve the Federal Climate Protection Act.

The tightening of the 2030 target is necessary because of the stricter EU requirements, but the government should first wait for clarifications from Brussels before rushing forward with tightened national targets. The Berlin rush can at best be explained by the Bundestag election campaign and the high level of sympathy for the Greens, which is why every party now wants to appear as ecological as possible, it was said from business circles.

“Coordinate with EU guidelines”

In addition to this behind-the-scenes criticism, business representatives, such as the industry association BDI, also made official statements. “The federal government should coordinate its next steps with the higher European climate protection requirements for member states and sectors announced for the summer, instead of hastily making decisions that may soon be out of date,” said Deputy BDI Chief Executive Holger Lösch of the FAZ

<br />



It is understandable that the Federal Constitutional Court is demanding more planning security for climate protection, for example through milestones. “However, the following applies: The more guidelines politicians make for individual sectors and the more intermediate goals they define, the more expensive and inefficient climate protection threatens to become.” “In view of the dynamism of innovation, it makes no sense to fix today’s knowledge with detailed sector targets for such long periods of time. In addition, the court makes it clear that the parliament sets the climate targets, not ministries or courts. “

“Going it alone is not enough”

The President of the VDA Automobile Association, Hildegard Müller, called for climate policy to be oriented towards the market. “It is important for us to rely on competition instead of bans and on technology openness instead of a planned economy,” said Müller on request. “We can only successfully master the record efforts on the way to climate neutrality if German and European industry remain internationally competitive.”

The chief executive of the mechanical engineering association VDMA, Thilo Brodtmann, said it was right, as requested by the court, to distribute the climate loads more equitably by 2050. “It is difficult, however, to regulate the time from 2030 to 2050 in detail today, as technical progress will open up new possibilities that we do not yet know.” Brodtmann refers to the international dimension of climate policy “Germans or even European go it alone too little and would even be counterproductive in international competition. “

Building on the judgment of the Federal Constitutional Court on climate protection, all government parties want to adopt higher CO2 reduction targets by 2030 as soon as possible; the Greens are planning that anyway. At the weekend, the Federal Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) announced that they would present an amendment to the law this week.

More ambitious climate goals also from the CDU and CSU

Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) also promised a new version soon. Schulze said her proposed amendment would also include a new German climate target for 2030. So far, the greenhouse reduction should be 55 percent compared to 1990. The minister now speaks of 62 to 68 percent.

FAZ Frühdenker – The newsletter for Germany Working days at 6.30 a.m. SIGN IN

On Monday, the CDU presidium also decided on more ambitious climate targets. The CDU chairman and candidate for chancellor, the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet, said that greenhouse gas neutrality was being sought “well before the middle of the century”. The Bavarian CSU leader and Prime Minister Markus Söder announced that Bavaria wanted to be CO2-neutral by 2040.

The politicians justify their plans on the one hand with the court ruling from Karlsruhe, on the other hand with the recently increased reduction targets of the EU. In fact, after the EU’s most recent agreement to tighten its 2030 target from 40 percent to 55 percent, Germany must invest more in climate protection anyway. That could amount to exactly the 62 to 68 percent that Schulze mentions.

Certain lack of understanding about the German debate

In mid-July, the European Commission wants to present specific proposals on how the EU can achieve the new goal. Last but not least, it is a question of what amount the sectors covered by the EU emissions trading system, i.e. industry, energy and parts of aviation, should make and what contribution the rest. This includes the building sector, transport and agriculture and represents around 60 percent of total emissions.

The member states usually receive national reduction targets for these sectors, depending on their economic strength. So far, there are many indications that this will also be the case in the future. Germany is therefore facing a high reduction target. That is why there is a certain lack of understanding in the Commission about the German debate. Even if there is an election campaign, it would make more sense to first wait for the Commission’s proposals before rushing ahead with new goals, they say in a very similar way to the BDI.