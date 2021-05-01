B.Unfinance minister and SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz and environment minister Svenja Schulze are urging speed with the amendment of the climate protection law after the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court. “Next week I’ll be putting a bill on the table with Svenja Schulze,” Scholz told the FAS. “If we don’t act quickly, we will gamble away our future.” but rebuilt and modernized ”.

According to Schulze, the draft will already include more ambitious reduction targets than before for the coming years. “We achieve more intergenerational equity by doing significantly more for climate protection in the twenties and thus relieving the younger generation for the time after,” she said. In doing so, the SPD politician goes beyond the decision of the Constitutional Court, which only demanded that the dismantling path be specified for the period after 2030.

In addition, Schulze announced detailed specifications on how the goal of complete greenhouse gas neutrality should be achieved by 2050: “We will achieve greater planning security by making concrete specifications for the transition towards climate neutrality not only by 2030, but also thereafter. “The SPD wants to create new jobs in regions that are particularly affected by the restructuring. “You have to take courageous steps in good time,” she said. So far, Germany wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990, and by 2050 it should be one hundred percent. There are no concrete implementation steps for the period after 2030.