In the middle of Argentine President Alberto Fernández’s visit to Chile, Trans-Andean Foreign Minister Andrés Allamand asserted that Argentina and Chile are working on a “common strategy” and a political solution for Venezuela.

After analyzing that in this visit of the Argentine president “we managed to build an agenda that will be powerful, (which) has many content that allows us to deepen the relationship and continue working hand in hand,” the Chilean Foreign Minister indicated that in the bilateral ones addressed the difficult political situation that Venezuela is going through, an issue that has generated debate among the different Latin American presidents.

Allamand asserted that “with Argentina we have been working on a new approach to the Venezuelan situation.”

According to the Chilean newspaper “La Tercera”, Allamand reflected: “What I envision is that within a few weeks a common front will be formed, so to speak, where the different instances that are concerned about the transition process in Venezuela converge on a common strategy, in a common strategy that has as one of the fundamental elements the need for a political solution ”.

“And for there to be a political solution, there must also be a political dialogue between the parties to the conflict, with – of course – assistance and observation from the international community. And that from that dialogue and conversation, the ways of solving the difficult situation in Venezuela may emerge, ”added the official.

“Argentina and Chile, each from his position, we have been actively talking about this,” said Foreign Minister Sebastián Piñera.

On Tuesday, President Alberto Fernández signed a significant number of agreements with his Chilean counterpart, Sebastián Piñera, including health cooperation agreements to establish the integrated control system at the San Sebastián border crossing and for reciprocal recognition and exchange of driver’s licenses.

The signing was carried out in the Patio de Los Naranjos of the Palacio de La Moneda, in Santiago de Chile, where the Ministers of Health, Ginés Gonzalez García, and Enrique Paris, signed the cooperation agreement in this matter.

Then the Foreign Ministers, Felipe Solá and Andrés Allamand, signed the agreement for the exchange of notes to establish the integrated control system under the double header modality for passengers and cargo at the San Sebastián border crossing. And they sealed another on reciprocal recognition and exchange of driver’s licenses.

The closing of the activity was the signing of the Presidential Joint Declaration on the occasion of the State visit to Chile. Piñera and Fernández spoke to the press and highlighted the importance of a good bilateral relationship.

The Presidents expressed their concern about the “serious threat and impact to the health, safety and well-being of their citizens” caused by the spread of the coronavirus in Argentina, Chile and the region.

And they pledged to give their support to strengthen bilateral cooperation in order to advance in the reactivation of economies and mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

They also highlighted the “positive evolution” of the bilateral relationship and the commitment to continue strengthening political dialogue at the highest level.