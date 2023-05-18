We shouldn’t exist. With this statement I do not endorse the perspective of those catastrophists and past comers who circulate on the internet and who say that the human race is the worst. No, I am speaking from the physical point of view: our existence was highly improbable. But let them take us I danced it. The Big Bang theory, with its greatest successes in explaining why the Universe is the way it is, does not tell us why what we see around us exists. I explain.

The universe likes the zen way, the balance between yin and yang, that everything is preserved even if it is transformed in one way or another. In a certain way, it cannot be otherwise: what exists, exists, and will always exist in the universe, even if it does not always have the same aspect.

We can see it from a point of view of what is called thermodynamics, a branch of physics, which has as one of its postulates that when two systems at different temperatures interact, their thermal states tend to equalize, to reach an equilibrium in which a physical property, temperature, homogenizes. Do the test by opening the window one of these days of spring (in the northern hemisphere).

The balance in the universe can be seen in other ways, although we haven’t always been the way we are today, so we live in a shifting balance. Open the freezer and look at an ice cube. In this frigid environment, the water molecules live in a balance in which they are linked to each other forming a crystalline lattice (we actually know eighteen different forms of ice based on the structure of these crystals). Outside the freezer, at a higher ambient temperature, it goes to another equilibrium, with the molecules forming a liquid, a change of state occurs. Something similar has happened to the universe on several occasions, changing its state and changing its properties ostensibly, according to the room temperature.

Let’s leave the physics of walking around the house and move on to more complex environments. And let’s keep warming our heads and, incidentally, the universe. If some like to take ice cold beers from the fridge, physicists are passionate about getting particles out of laboratories like Fermilab or CERN superhot. Temperature is movement, and in these laboratories particles are accelerated to incredible speeds, giving them energies that are literally extraordinary for our time. For example, Fermilab accelerates particles through magnetic systems whose power is equivalent to about a million light bulbs at home, or what a city like Nerja consumes. This power is used, for example, to accelerate protons to speeds that differ from that of light by only a few ten-millionths, to make them collide with fairly dense atoms (such as iridium) and end up producing antiprotons.

Antimatter

The fact is that we have only managed to create on the order of one billionth of a gram of antimatter in our entire history. And while there is antimatter that occurs naturally in cosmic ray impacts, it doesn’t last long, quickly annihilating itself by colliding with the matter that surrounds us on all sides.

And here we come to the key point: matter surrounds us. There is no antimatter in significant quantities anywhere we have explored. Neither close nor far away, we have never seen a galaxy of matter collide with one of antimatter, the spectacle of light and color would be tremendous. But there is no such thing.

However, in a very, very hot and dense early universe, only about 2 trillion degrees Celsius, according to the Big Bang theory (for reference, the core of the Sun is 15 million degrees), collisions between particles, and between particles and antiparticles, they had to be continuous, with typical energies of the order of a trillion times what we have achieved at CERN. And so the system (the system is the whole universe) maintained equilibrium, the same number of particles as antiparticles, all appearing and annihilating each other continuously (and giving rise to other particles, such as photons).

The Large Hadron Collider at CERN, in Geneva (Switzerland). uly martin

Today, however, we live in a universe of matter. Because? In a universe in equilibrium with the same amount of matter as antimatter, everything should have self-annihilated and only photons would remain. But no, thank the heavens, or the universes, not everything was annihilated. How was it possible? There had to be, for some reason, an excess of matter that survived (or antimatter, but today we call it matter, it doesn’t matter), and we are here to prove it. That tells us the Big Bang theory, which very successfully describes many things we observe in the universe, but not why there is only matter and, by extension, why we exist.

The implications of the universe being full of matter and antimatter not appearing anywhere are extraordinary. We can think that, due to some quantum fluctuation, an area of ​​the universe (as big as everything we know) was found with an excess of matter. This could have happened at a time when everything that makes up the universe was in a certain state with matter and antimatter coexisting, a state analogous to the ice in our fridge. But the quantum fluctuation occurred just at the exact instant that the universe transitioned into another state, in which the properties were very different, a change of state analogous to the transition from ice to water. Something, surely rare and tremendously opportune for our interests, happened along the way. It may also be that part of the essence of that change of state, perhaps something called inflation, caused that area where a quantum fluctuation occurred to become isolated from the rest of the universe.

The implication is that we would live in that “little” primordial bubble and the universe itself should be vastly larger than what we see, with parts of it totally inaccessible to us, which would be dominated by antimatter, with its galaxies, stars, planets and Life?!, of antimatter. But we must consider that we do not see the borders of these bubbles, since we do not detect mass matter/antimatter annihilation anywhere. So it can’t be that simple.

We then conclude that we should not exist; matter and antimatter should have annihilated themselves in the early universe. But in a lottery where the probability was one in a billion (that’s another story) we won the prize: the cosmic void was filled with matter. And here we are.

