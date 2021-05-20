The bodies of a 35-year-old mother and her four-year-old son were discovered in a house in Bispingen on Sunday. It is now clear that the mother’s daughter was also killed.

Child’s body found: In a wooded area not far from Bispingen, a hearse drives off the main road into the forest. Image: dpa

E.A dead child found after a fatal violent crime in Bispingen, Lower Saxony, has been clearly identified as an eleven-year-old missing in connection with the case. It is about the wanted girl, the police and public prosecutor announced on Thursday in Lüneburg and Soltau. A 34-year-old is suspected of having killed the girl’s mother and little brother.

The accused is the partner of the 35-year-old mother. The 34-year-old is in custody on suspicion of murder. The bodies of the mother and her four-year-old son were found on Sunday in a residential building in Bispingen, and there was initially no trace of the eleven-year-old daughter.

On Monday, a child’s body was found on a forest path near Bispingen. A final identification was still pending. According to investigators, all three victims showed signs of external violence. However, they have not yet given any further details, such as the possible background to the crime, with reference to the ongoing investigation.