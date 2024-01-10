Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Press Split

Christmas tree, square, pyramid – some people use patterns or personal lucky numbers when filling out the betting slip for the Eurojackpot. A mistake?

Munich – Your own birthday. The jersey number. Or a favorite number. Often players use when lotto personal lucky numbers. Numbers that they associate with something good. But is this the right tactic? Maybe these exact numbers are among the ones that are drawn most rarely? The official Eurojackpot statistics reveal which numbers between 1 and 50 are really “lucky numbers”. And which ones don't.

The Eurojackpot is currently about a maximum win of 120 million euros. © mix1/Imago

To continue winning the 120 million euro jackpot – is it worth taking a look at the statistics?

And again the jackpot was not won. This resulted in the Drawing on Tuesday evening (January 9). This means: The maximum winnings of 120 million euros also remain in place for the drawing on Friday evening (January 12th). A player from North Rhine-Westphalia whizzed past the jackpot by a whisker. Five correct numbers and one additional number. The winner still collected over five million euros. He was only missing one more additional number to collect the maximum win.

These are the most common winning numbers in the Eurojackpot

There's about one Look at the statistics missing? It's hard to imagine, as the chance is known to be 1:140 million. In the Eurojackpot, five numbers out of 50 and two numbers out of twelve must be guessed correctly. It takes a real lucky guy moment. We don't want to dictate which numbers are ticked. Maybe the statistics will help you make a decision. According to statistics from the official lottery operator, these numbers win most often:

Field 5 out of 50

49: 87 times (2.45 percent)

20: 83 times (2.34 percent)

34: 82 times (2.31 percent)

16: 81 times (2.28 percent)

6: 78 times (2.20 percent)

Field 2 out of 12

5: 156 times (4.39 percent)

8: 156 times (4.39 percent)

3: 155 times (4.37 percent)

7: 145 times (4.08 percent)

4: 139 times (3.92 percent)

It should also be made clear that the past says nothing about what will be drawn in the future. “Every tip is equally likely. A clever mathematician has no advantages either,” explained lottery expert Norbert Herrmann several years ago. Nevertheless, it is interesting to look at the numbers.

These numbers have been drawn the least frequently so far

Field 5 out of 50

27: 55 times (1.55 percent)

48: 56 times (1.58 percent)

50: 62 times (1.75 percent)

25: 62 times (1.77 percent)

3: 64 times (1.80 percent)

Field 2 out of 12

11: 27 times (0.76 percent)

12: 31 times (0.87 percent)

10: 102 times (2.87 percent)

9: 122 times (3.44 percent)

1: 124 times (3.49 percent)

Since the numbers 11 and 12 have only been able to be ticked since March 25, 2022, they were drawn less frequently than the other numbers.

These tips can increase your chances of winning the Eurojackpot

The most successful Eurojackpot strategies revealed Lotto Hesse. In addition to choosing the right number, there are three other tips to increase your chances of winning the Eurojackpot. Squares, pyramids, Christmas trees – many people turn the betting slip into a small painting. And here lies the problem. Because they are not alone in this. A profit would then have to be shared with many people. Therefore: avoid patterns.

The second tip advises using a random generator. This can protect you from always playing according to the same system. Many Eurojackpot winners said they used a random generator. And the last tip: play more than one field. This also increases the hit rate. (mg)