Nafter false statements by cabaret artist Lisa Fitz about vaccination deaths in the SWR comedy show “Spätschicht”, Südwestrundfunk admitted errors. Fitz spoke of 5,000 corona vaccine deaths across the EU in the program that was broadcast on the previous Friday evening on SWR. Because it was a false factual allegation by Fitz, the broadcast would be removed from the ARD media library and also removed from all SWR platforms and channels, the broadcaster announced on Sunday. With a view to the politics in the show, Fitz speaks of about one percent alarmists, “who control 99 percent lemmings”. The compulsory vaccination is the “wet dream of pharmaceuticals”.

“The criticism of this edition of the ‘Spätschicht’ is right for us,” said Clemens Bratzler, SWR Program Director Information. “When designing the issue in question, the editorial team wanted to give space to different and critical opinions, including on the sensitive topic of vaccination.” “Lisa Fitz’s statement on the number of vaccine deaths is demonstrably wrong,” said Bratzler.

In a previous statement, the SWR had emphasized that Fitz’s statements were difficult in their effect, but were covered by freedom of expression. “Freedom of expression is very important to us,” emphasized Bratzler on Sunday. “Nevertheless, the first reaction was wrong, because this is not about expressing an opinion.” The debate sharpens the view of the journalistic standards and the effect of the offers.

Previously, the Berlin daily “taz” reported on Lisa Fitz’s appearance and the first statement from SWR.om>