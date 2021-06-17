The magazine reported that it had seen the French plan, explaining that it was betting on implementing this task within a six-month timetable.

The French plan proposes to start withdrawing the mercenaries brought by Turkey from Syria, in order to support the militias in the capital, Tripoli.

In the same vein, the French plan provides for the expulsion of the Turkish forces in Libya, at a later time.

According to the source, this two-page detailed plan has been circulating in diplomatic circles for several weeks.

And the magazine reported, quoting informed diplomats, that French President Emmanuel Macron presented the plan directly to his American counterparts, Joe Biden, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Macron discussed this plan with Biden, on Saturday, at the G7 summit in England, and then spoke on Monday, with Erdogan, about the project, in the framework of the NATO summit.

The French plan is betting that this step, i.e. the removal of mercenaries, will contribute to the stability of Libya, which will serve to preserve the southern borders of the European Union.

Last March, a national unity government was formed in Libya, to take the country towards elections, but the continued presence of mercenaries raises several concerns about the ability to restore stability and unify institutions.

Observers believe that Turkish intransigence is an obstacle to the removal of mercenaries, because Ankara claims that its presence is legitimate in Libya, in reference to the alleged agreement it made with the government of Fayez al-Sarraj, which the Libyan parliament had rejected.

The Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, recently renewed his country’s position on withdrawing its forces from Libya, despite the issuance of international calls urging the mercenaries to leave in order to allow the settlement to move forward.

On his latest visit to Libya, Hulusi Akar said that his forces in the country are not foreign because they entered based on what he described as bilateral agreements.

At a final stage, the French plan proposes unifying the security forces in Libya, while it is not yet clear whether the Biden administration will support this proposal.