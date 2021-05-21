ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Will short-haul flights soon be a thing of the past? The Greens had to take bitter criticism for a move. But the idea has met with open ears in Brussels.

Berlin / Brussels – Perhaps the most striking move by Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock had made big waves: an end to all short-haul flights in Germany? CSU boss Markus Söder * spoke of “nonsense”, and even Environment Minister Svenja Schulze considered the idea to be unnecessary – in contrast to “feeder flights” even over short distances.

But a completely different signal is now coming from a point that Bavaria’s Prime Minister and Angela Merkel’s head of department also have to keep an eye on: From Brussels. Because EU Climate Commissioner Frans Timmermans is also striving for an end to short-haul flights.

Green versus short flights: EU Commissioner is thinking of higher taxes on kerosene

The restriction: What Baerbock wants to achieve with “regulatory policy” – that is the name of the Greens’ new wording *, Timmermans from the Brussels control room does not want to regulate by prohibition. Rather, travel should be organized in such a way “that it becomes more attractive for people to take the train”. This is what the Vice President of the EU Commission * told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

For distances of less than 600 to 800 kilometers, it should no longer make sense to take the plane – “simply because it takes longer,” said Timmermans. Indirectly, however, he spoke out in favor of making flying more expensive: “I am in favor of us taxing kerosene like other fuels.” According to the EU Commissioner, an alternative would be to include air traffic more in emissions trading.

Baerbock and the short-haul flights: Von der Leyen’s vice appeals to citizens

Timmermans also appealed to citizens to reduce the number of their flights: “Nobody has to fly ten or twelve times a year.” Citizens should limit themselves to one flight per year, then “there will be no problem at all – neither for the climate nor for your own wallet ”. CDU boss Armin Laschet had also spoken out in favor of making train travel more attractive *.

The discussion about short-haul flights in Germany was sparked by Baerbock. She announced in the Picture on sunday to want to work towards the complete abolition of short-haul flights if they move into the Chancellery. She thinks it is “not fair that all of our tax money is subsidizing kerosene, while long-distance train journeys are expensive, especially at peak times,” said Baerbock.

"The ban on short-haul flights would be nonsense and also an economic problem for our country," Söder said Augsburger Allgemeine explained. "Such flights have already become more expensive anyway – and that was also a real climatological signal". (AFP / fn)