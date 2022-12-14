Home page politics

Of: Momir Takac and Franziska Schwarz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a government statement. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa/archive image

The next EU summit is in Brussels. Before that, Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a government statement in the Bundestag – and attacked the head of the Kremlin.

According to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Russia’s President Vladimir Putin missed all of his goals in the Ukraine war. “None of Putin’s plans worked out,” said the SPD politician in a government statement in the Bundestag on Wednesday (December 14).

Putin had “fundamentally miscalculated”. He believed his troops would overrun Ukraine within days. He assumed that Europe and the democratic West were too divided to effectively help Ukraine. “He thought he could dry up Europe’s solidarity by turning off the gas.”

Scholz speech in the Bundestag: Putin was wrong about the Ukraine attack

Putin was wrong – “about the courage of the Ukrainians, about Europe, about us, about the character of our democracies, about our will to resist great power mania and imperialism,” said Scholz. “This is the real story of this year 2022. Ukraine is resisting Russian aggression, but the West has also accepted the challenge.

“Together with our friends and partners, we have resolutely supported Ukraine – financially, humanitarianly and with arms. We will continue this support – for exactly as long as it is needed,” affirmed the Chancellor, who at the same time emphasized: “A particularly difficult year is coming to an end in these weeks.” Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is a terrible turning point.

EU summit: Ukraine war, energy crisis and defense policy on the agenda

The Bundestag is in the last session week of the year. Before leaving for Brussels, Scholz wants to talk about the meeting of the European heads of state and government there. The joint summit of the EU and the Southeast Asian ASEAN countries will also be discussed.

On December 14th and 15th, heads of state and government will meet in the Belgian capital of Europe for the EU summit (European Council). The tentative agenda for the December 15 meeting includes Ukraine/Russia, energy and economy, and security and defense.

With the Asean countries represented by Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Brunei, the commitment to the strategic partnership should be reaffirmed, according to the European Council. In the invitation, President Charles Michel mentioned topics such as security, trade, digital change and nutrition. (mt/dpa)