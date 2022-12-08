Home page politics

Olaf Scholz (M, SPD) opens the Prime Ministers’ Conference in the Federal Chancellery. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The Prime Ministers’ Conference decided on the Germany ticket on Thursday evening. The financing has now been secured, but the exact start date is not yet certain.

Berlin – The federal and state governments have agreed on the introduction of the so-called Germany ticket in local transport. “The Deutschlandticket will come now, also very quickly,” said Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz after a meeting of the Prime Ministers’ Conference on Thursday evening in Berlin. “We have now removed all the hurdles so that those responsible in the federal states and the transport companies can now do everything to ensure that this progresses quickly and efficiently.”

The Germany ticket for buses and trains in local transport with an introductory price of 49 euros per month should therefore start in the new year. It is intended to tie in with the popular 9-euro ticket from the summer. Scholz did not provide any further information on the content. Most recently there had been a dispute about the financing of the ticket, which was already planned in principle, by the federal and state governments.

Deutschlandticket is coming: According to Weil, the financial foundations have been laid

The Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, said: “Today we are so far that we can say: The financial foundations for this have been laid.” Now the expectation is that the relevant laws could be put on track quickly. The federal and state governments wanted to split the costs for this in half in 2023, because. The leaders of the federal and state governments did not initially provide any specific information on the start date for the ticket. Weil said the ticket will come “by the end of the first quarter” of 2023.

Scholz called on the transport ministers of the 16 countries to advance the ticket “in practical implementation”. He expects “that everyone will be there at high speed,” said the Chancellor.

In addition, according to Scholz, the federal and state governments have agreed on the final details of a hardship fund for companies in the economic crisis. It is “a good sign that this can start now,” said Scholz. It should be ensured that the prices for gas, district heating and electricity could fall. (dpa/fmü)