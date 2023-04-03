Residents in rural areas experience accessibility as good, while politicians say the opposite. How is this possible?

You have everything in the Randstad. You generally have good and many roads, cycle paths and decent public transport. You have all facilities such as hospitals, sports and schools a short distance away and they can be reached in various ways. We, the people from the Randstad, have been hearing for a long time that things are different in the countryside. The politicians in particular are shouting, for example, that there is bad public transport in the region. Now a survey shows that the residents do not experience this.

Good rural accessibility

This investigation was carried out by the Knowledge Institute for Mobility Policy (KiM). Of course, let’s be honest: there is always room for improvement. But that is also the case in the Randstad. There you will also come across roads with holes in them or neighborhoods that cannot be reached by public transport at a later date. We can always complain, we are strong at that.

But it’s not as bad as we all thought in the countryside. The research shows that rural residents value their region with a score of 6, or slightly lower. Then you think, a six that’s not very good. But it is, because the survey works on a scale of 1 to 7 (don’t ask me why). In the countryside, shops, schools and hospitals are easy to reach, according to the residents. The experience is therefore very different, different from what our politicians present. There is also hardly any difference in perception between urban and rural residents.

Rode

How is that possible? That is actually quite easy, because many people in the region have a car. And it will take you everywhere! The residents are therefore mobile and come where they want to go. Nevertheless, there are some problems.

In the regions, the population is shrinking, which puts even more pressure on public transport, because fewer people use it. Then offering public transport will become more expensive and it may disappear in the long term. And that actually encourages more car ownership. We don’t mind, but The Hague does if it’s not an electric car. Obviously.

Listen

When looking for solutions for mobility and accessibility, more attention should be paid to the perception of residents than is currently the case, according to the study. Now the focus is mainly on solutions for problems and bottlenecks that the inhabitants may not perceive as such. Basically it comes down to: get out of that ivory tower, go into the country and listen to the inhabitants!

Photo: Nissan Pao at mill, spotted by @luckyluck

This article Accessibility countryside according to residents just right appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

