Stella Henrich

So far, Germany has been spared a flu epidemic. Nevertheless, researchers fear that the flattening of the flu spread can also have some negative consequences during the corona pandemic.

Munich – Fewer than 5,000 cases of flu confirmed in the laboratory have been reported since the beginning of October 2021, according to the current weekly report of the Influenza Working Group (AGI) at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Compared to the last five pre-pandemic periods, these values ​​are still very low, the AGI is quoted as saying. A year ago, only just under 500 cases were recorded.

“We cannot say whether a real flu epidemic can still develop. The probability of a significant increase in influenza activity in the coming weeks decreases as spring progresses,” said an RKI spokeswoman at the request of the dpa. The upcoming Easter holidays are expected to play a further dampening role – children are usually affected particularly early on with influenza.

Reason for the flu containment: Corona measures and travel restrictions

The main reasons for the severely slowed down influenza spread are corona measures and travel restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic. According to AGI, this has not only been observed in Germany. As a result of the measures, the variety of flu viruses detected has decreased significantly over time, as researchers from the University of Hong Kong now report in the journal “Nature Communications”. Although the authorities there have again set a record for new infections and the number of people dying of corona disease is said to have risen drastically in the metropolis of millions Financial Times quoted.

In Germany, too, the AGI authors of the weekly report are worried. Because of the lack of flu waves, they expect reduced immunity in the population and see a risk of more severe future epidemics. This could be particularly problematic for children who have now missed their first formative flu infections, reports dpa. The demand from paediatricians remains controversial when it comes to Corona*, whether it was right to abolish compulsory testing in schools. The Free State of Bavaria recently decided to drop the regular tests for children and young people in schools and kindergartens from May 1st*.

A look at neighboring Austria shows that the situation in schools is getting worse. The number of new infections is skyrocketing and reaching record levels. This means that the quality of the teaching is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain, a teacher expresses concern to oe24.de.

Vaccination protection: Are there tailor-made vaccines for viruses that can change quickly?

The AGI Group also sees challenges in the annual adjustments to the flu vaccines: The forecast as to which viruses will circulate in winter and should therefore be taken into account is made a long time before the flu season. Experts usually base this on experiences from the winter in the southern hemisphere. Because influenza viruses could change significantly again in the meantime, vaccination protection is not very good every year. Due to the now missing waves, tailor-made vaccines threatened to become an even more difficult task, dpa quotes the scientists.

The research team concludes that the uncertainty surrounding the topic offers a further incentive to quickly further develop so-called universal vaccines, which could provide broader protection compared to previous vaccines. It considers the use of mRNA technology, which the companies Pfizer/Biontech and Moderna used for Covid 19 vaccines, to be conceivable. (dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.