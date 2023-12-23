In the December months it is extra important to have a good shotgun rider next to you. The co-driver is directly responsible for what blows through the speakers. If this person is crazy about the songs associated with Christmas, there is a good chance that one of the songs below will appear at least once. FinanceBuzz investigated what the most annoying Christmas songs are.

At the top is the most played Christmas song of all time: All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey. This is an American study, but it does not seem to differ too much from the opinion of the Dutch. For example, Huawei investigated in 2019 what the most annoying Christmas song was and Qmusic also investigated it in 2016. What do you think? Both times Mariah Carey was number one.

When we talk about Christmas carols in the car, there is really only one good choice, and that is the Chris Rea song. Some more songs that don't make anyone happy (for which we don't need any further research) in the car, you can see them below. Feel free to share your most annoying Christmas song in the comments.

Christmas Don't Be Late – Alvin and the Chipmunks

Parents (if they don't have to watch themselves) may just be able to tolerate the films of Alvin, Simon and Theodore. After one full sentence of this song the throbbing headache starts and the blood rushes out of our ears. Also the Christmas song whose names The Christmas Song and Christmas Don't be late used only become more annoying when you drive.

Mistletoe – Justin Bieber

As you might expect, there are no die-hards Beliebers around the Top Gear editorial staff. Yet we dare to admit that Bieber has done a great job with a number of songs. His Christmas song Mistletoe is not included here. Few Christmas songs sum up a romantic Christmas movie better than this song. And let that be the most hackneyed genre of Christmas films.

We All Stand Together – The Frog Chorus & Paul McCartney

Pom-pom-pom, pom-pom-pom, pom, pom-pom-pom-pom. Need we say more? And then the song lasts almost four and a half minutes. Paul McCartney wrote the song for his own film, Rupert and the Frog Song which is in turn based on the book Bruintje Bear. This year the Christmas song ranks 1769 in the Top2000. Not all Dutch people find this number annoying, so.

All Christmas covers by Michael Bublé

Take the top ten most played Christmas songs, slow them down a bit and add the velvety voice of pop singer Bublé. A successful recipe for many streams, but as far as we are concerned, it is extremely annoying in the car. A large number of Christmas carols do not help you stay awake behind the wheel. Making the songs extra soporific does not help.

White Christmas – Bring Cosby

Scored in the study into the most annoying Christmas songs White Christmas eighth place. The song dates from the 1940s and was written for a musical. We've talked before about songs that make you fall asleep behind the wheel. Bring Cosby certainly takes care of that. Then you have to consider that Bublé sings it even slower…