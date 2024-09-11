The endless negotiations between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for the arrival of Kylian Mbappé to the White House of world football, with twists and turns and situations that led to the belief that the transfer would never take place, were close to having a situation that is unthinkable today. Given the complication in unblocking the transfer, the rope was so tense that the French footballer accepted an offer from Liverpool to play in the Premier League, but it did not come to fruition due to all the economic demands made by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, owner of PSG, according to reports. The Team.
Looking back on that time, it is worth noting that the striker had just extended his contract with the team from the French capital but they did not comply with anything and that is why he wanted the institution to accept an offer of around 200 million euros, when the club was asking for exactly double.
Furthermore, for the player himself, the team from the city of The Beatles was not a priority, as he saw it as just another obstacle to his great dream: to play in white at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Beyond all this, Mbappé managed to fulfil his contract, expressing his desire to emigrate with that letter published in 2023. Faced with this situation, Mbappe gave up extra payments (for image rights, etc.) and for accepting these issues, the highest echelons of the French club allowed him to leave for free to go to Real Madrid, a situation that now keeps the parties immersed in a legal battle, with a multi-million-dollar debt on the front.
