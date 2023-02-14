The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy), reported this monday february 13 which is the best positioned company for sending remittances from the United States to Mexico.

The head of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, said that Ulink is the best option and Pagaphone Smart Pay as the one that delivers the least money.

He commented on the foregoing during the presentation of Who’s Who in Sending Money, where he assured that as of February 7, when sending 350 US dollars in cash, Ulink paid more by delivering 6,611.50 pesos without charge for commission and with exchange rate of 18.89 pesos; followed by Moneygram, which gave 6 thousand 546.51 pesos with 3.99 dollars for commission and change of 18.92 pesos.

In contrast, the one that paid the least was Pagaphone Smart Pay (6 thousand 385.20 pesos), a commission charge of 10 dollars and an exchange rate of 18.78 pesos. For its part, Worldremit delivered 6,409.27 pesos, with a commission of 2.99 dollars and exchange of 18.47 pesos.

Regarding account deposits, Unlik paid more, 6,611.50 pesos, without charging commission and with an exchange rate of 18.89 pesos. Moneygram delivered 6,584.35 pesos with a commission of $1.99 dollars and an exchange rate of 18.92 pesos.

“Cloud Transfer Services was the one that paid the least (6,385.20 pesos), with a commission of 10 dollars and an exchange rate of 18.78 pesos. It is followed by Remitly, which delivered 6,401.19 pesos, a commission charge of 3.99 dollars and an exchange rate of 18.50 pesos,” said the official.

Finally, the head of Profeco assured that in December 2022 remittances reached 5,358.8 million dollars, the largest amount in the last four years.

Compared with 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, an increase of 79.15%, 71.80%, 46.81% and 12.76% was registered, respectively.

“They surpassed again, not only on a monthly basis but on a yearly basis, all records from previous years,” Sheffield said.