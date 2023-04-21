Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk and Franziska Schwarz

Split

Ukraine urgently needs ammunition – and the US wants to deliver. Stoltenberg makes a surprise visit to Kyiv. News ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from April 21, 7:29 a.m: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has completed the last stop on his trip to Latin America: Cuba. In Havana he met his counterpart Bruno Rodríguez. There Lavrov thanked the communist Cuban government for its “understanding” of the Russian actions in the Ukraine conflict.

“We appreciate that from the beginning of our special military operation, our Cuban friends (…) have expressed their full understanding,” Lavrov said on Thursday (April 20), according to his ministry.

Ukraine War: Pistorius comments on Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory

Update from April 21, 5:52 a.m: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius considers limited attacks by Ukraine on Russian territory in the fight against the invasion acceptable. It is “completely normal” in such a military conflict “that the attacked person also moves into enemy territory, for example to block supply routes,” said the SPD politician on the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner”.

“As long as no cities, no civilians, no civilian areas are attacked, you will have to accept that. Not with pleasure, but it is part of it, for example to prevent supply routes.”

With regard to the state of the Russian army, Pistorius said: “We know that some of the material that is now being pushed in from the depots is in a pitiful condition. Some are literally ancient – ​​tanks from the 50s and 60s.”

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (archive image) © IMAGO/Jochen Eckel

News about the Ukraine war: Putin deposes governor in Siberia

Update from April 20, 7:50 p.m: Russian President Vladimir Putin has deposed the governor of the Krasnoyarsk region in Siberia, Alexander Uss. The Kremlin chief appointed Mikhail Kotyukov as his successor. “I am sure that the business handover will be objective and comradely,” Putin said in a video link. The previous governor had been in office since 2018. According to his own statements, the 68-year-old has an offer to go into national politics. Elections for the governorship are scheduled to take place in the fall.

Recently the son of the previous governor, Artyom Uss, made international headlines. The businessman was arrested in Italy at the end of March and placed under house arrest for allegedly circumventing Western sanctions against Russia as a result of the Ukraine war. However, he then fled and reappeared in Moscow. It is believed that the Russian secret services helped him.

News about the Ukraine war: the Wagner group apparently demanded weapons from China

Update from April 20, 5 p.m.: According to the leaked US documents, the Russian mercenary group Wagner demanded weapons from China in early 2023. However, China is said to have rejected this demand, the British newspaper reported Financial Times with reference to the documents. According to the US papers, Beijing did not even supply Wagner with test weapons and made no contact regarding the delivery of weapons. Turkey has apparently also largely rejected Wagner’s weapon demands. However, there is still uncertainty as to whether at least some of the required weapons were delivered. Belarus, on the other hand, delivered 50 percent of the promised weapons, the documents say.

Update from April 20, 1:32 p.m.: After the arrival of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Ukraine, Russia reaffirmed its war goal of preventing the neighboring country from joining the military alliance. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the agency interfax said on Thursday that Russia sees itself threatened by Ukraine’s possible NATO membership. “Because otherwise it poses a serious, significant threat to our country, to its security,” said Peskov.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg surprisingly left for a trip to Ukraine. © IMAGO/Emmi Korhonen

Update from April 20, 12:27 p.m.: In the Ukraine war, Russia is apparently now concentrating on defending the areas it has already conquered, instead of launching new offensives. At least that’s what the spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Andriy Yusov, said on Ukrainian television. The Kyiv Independent reports about it.

The most combative section of the Russian military has already been “eliminated,” the intelligence spokesman announced. After the apparently failed winter offensive, the Russian army is moving towards “a comprehensive strategic defensive posture”. Jussow continued: “The Russians have no intention of repeating the attempts that we saw after February 24 last year. But that doesn’t mean the enemy is defeated or that they no longer pose a threat to Ukraine.”

News in the Ukraine war: Huge fireball over Kiev triggers air raid alarm

Update from April 20, 11:04 a.m.: A huge fireball over the capital of Ukraine, where war has been raging for a year and which is constantly being bombed by the Russian army: No wonder this caused massive excitement in Kiev on Thursday night. Like the Ukrainian news portal Ukrainska Pravda reported that around 10 p.m. residents of Kiev saw a bright ball of fire falling from the sky to the ground. Shortly thereafter, an air raid alarm broke out. The flash is said to have been seen as far away as Belarus.

But this time the people of Kiev got the all-clear: According to the report, the fireball was not a Russian bomb. First, it was said that a NASA satellite had crashed to earth. However, this was then denied: Apparently it is a meteorite that burned up in the earth’s atmosphere near Kiev. This was announced by the Space Agency of Ukraine.

War in Ukraine: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives in Kiev for a surprise visit

Update from April 20, 10:17 am: NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg traveled to Ukraine under strict security measures and his visit was kept top secret. It is the Norwegian’s first visit to Kiev since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The NATO chief honored the fallen Ukrainian soldiers on the outer wall of the central St. Michael’s Monastery. Other program items were initially unknown. Alliance circles said that planned meetings would initially be kept secret for security reasons.

Update from April 20, 9:58 a.m.: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Thursday. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the defense alliance of the German Press Agency. Several Ukrainian media published images of the head of the military alliance in central Kiev. Among other things, he was seen in front of a memorial for killed Ukrainian soldiers in front of St. Michael’s Cathedral.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a surprise trip to Kiev. © IMAGO/Emmi Korhonen

After Lula’s criticism of Putin: Lavrov promotes alliances against “blackmail attempts” in Latin America

KIEV/Managua – Brazil’s left-wing head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after harsh criticism from the US for his friendly attitude towards Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Lula urges an end to the war, emphasizing US-EU responsibility.

News about the Ukraine war: Lavrov calls for resistance in Latin America

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is currently in Latin America to strengthen Russian relations there. Lavrov met authoritarian President Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua on Wednesday (April 19). Ortega’s government had repeatedly expressed its approval of Russia’s war of aggression.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

During the trip, Lavrov denounced US sanctions against several left-wing governments in the region as “blackmail” and called for “uniting forces” against them. He called for joint resistance against alleged blackmail attempts by the West. “It is necessary to join forces to counter blackmail attempts and illegal unilateral pressure from the West,” Lavrov said Tuesday (April 18) in Caracas at a joint press conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil.

The Russian Foreign Minister had previously visited Brazil. In all three states (Brazil, Nicaragua, Venezuela) the governments are left-leaning; they are longstanding partners of Russia. Cuba is the last stop on Lavrov’s trip to Latin America.

News on the Ukraine war: USA announce new military aid for Ukraine

The US government has meanwhile announced new military aid for Ukraine in the amount of 325 million US dollars (almost 297 million euros). The package mainly contains ammunition for weapon systems such as the Himars multiple rocket launchers and artillery shells, said spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre, on Wednesday (April 19). According to the White House, the new aid comes from stocks of the US military.

“This new security assistance will enable Ukraine to continue valiantly defending itself in the face of Russia’s brutal, unprovoked and unjustified war,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The United States is considered Ukraine’s most important ally in the defense against the Russian invasion. (frs/AFP/dpa)