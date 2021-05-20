Noh Green leader Annalena Baerbock has also reported ex-party leader Cem Özdemir to the Bundestag special payments. In May, Özdemir reported Christmas bonuses for the years 2014 to 2017 totaling 20,580.11 euros after he and his employees noticed that this had inadvertently not happened, his office announced on Thursday evening. He was not asked to do so by the Bundestag administration.

“Like all employees of the federal office, he received the special payments in his job as chairman of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen and of course taxed them properly,” said his office. “Beyond that, there were no further special payments by the party.” The current 55-year-old was from 2008 to 2018 party leader of the Greens.