D.he CSU politician Alfred Sauter, who is suspected of corruption in the mask affair, wants to give up his party positions. The FAZ learned this on Sunday from party circles. Sauter wanted to comment on this over the course of Sunday, it said. Sauter has been a member of the presidium and board of directors of the CSU, he heads the CSU finance commission, is deputy chairman of the Swabian district, chairman of the Günzburg district association and has been a member of the state parliament since 1990.

The CSU parliamentary group had given Sauter an ultimatum by Sunday to dispel all allegations against themselves. Next week should be discussed about the exclusion of the former Bavarian Minister of Justice from the parliamentary group. The CSU leadership wants to draw extensive conclusions from the mask affair.

Party leader Markus Söder and General Secretary Markus Blume wanted to give a press conference in Munich on this Sunday afternoon. It is about “fundamental consequences of the misconduct of individual elected officials”. From CSU circles it was reported that Söder wanted to present a comprehensive package of measures to make a clear cut. There will be hard and clear rules for the future.

In addition, it is expected that the Alfred Sauter case will also be dealt with in concrete terms. In the course of the mask affair around Georg Nüßlein, the state parliament member and former Bavarian Minister of Justice is also being investigated. The party and parliamentary group leaders therefore threatened the 70-year-old Sauter with consequences, such as being kicked out of the parliamentary group, and asked him to resign from his party positions.

The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Sauter because of an initial suspicion of corruption. He has denied the allegations through his lawyer. The investigations are in connection with the purchase of corona protective masks by the state – and in connection with allegations of corruption against the Bundestag member Nüßlein, who, like Sauter, also comes from the Swabian district of Günzburg, who has since left the CSU.

On Thursday, the CSU member of the Bundestag Tobias Zech announced his withdrawal from the Bundestag because of possible “conflicts of interest”. The resignation has nothing to do with the affair surrounding corona protective masks. Rather, the background is allegations of having merged mandate and entrepreneurial activities.