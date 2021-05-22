D.he coupling of two swans on the lake at Kalteneck Castle in Holzgerlingen has succeeded according to animal rights activists. “They seem to get along very well,” said Petra Schukalski from animal rescue Schönbuch on Saturday. After getting to know each other, the two birds would have quickly withdrawn behind the castle. “They came to an agreement relatively quickly.”

The city in the district of Böblingen had advertised a job in the “Nachrichtenblatt” for a partner for the lonely swan Hänsel jun. (4) wanted. According to the ad, gender didn’t matter. The “full-time (24/7)” work required, among other things, “willingness to partner or marry” as well as “no“ fear of contact ”towards onlookers from near and far”. Flight ability, on the other hand, is not a recruitment criterion.

For example, they offered “cozy accommodation with a pool and a spacious castle garden” and two warm meals a day – boiled potatoes with bran in the morning and grains in the evening. With the unusual invitation to tender, they wanted to offer the citizens of the community something to laugh about, the administration said.

Schukalski said there was an age-appropriate swan in the Westhausen wild bird care station (Ostalbkreis) of the Nabu Nature Conservation Union. The animal was raised by hand, so used to people, but not tame. It should be released into the wild. Just in time for the first date, it was christened Gretel. A married couple are now taking care of the swans.

It is unlikely that the two will start family planning this year, said Schukalski. “They have to acclimate themselves first.” In addition, swans usually have chicks long ago in May. “Starting a family will probably not happen until next year.”

Gretel had caused a surprise when getting out of the car: she had laid an egg on the way to the Burgsee. But it cannot be assumed that this is fertilized, said Schukalski.