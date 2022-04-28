An investigation published in the journal Nature indicates that environmental damage will cause by 2070 some 3,000 species of mammals to change their habitat and mix with other animals, which will generate new “potentially devastating” conditions. These transfers would be to areas of high human concentration, which would increase the possibility of the virus jumping from animals to people. Africa and Asia are the most compromised places, with antecedents such as Ebola and coronavirus.

This Thursday, the prestigious scientific journal Nature brought to light an investigation that reveals the dangers that the climate crisis can generate in wild animals. The report announces that by 2070, around 3,000 species will be redistributed in different habitats, probably to areas of high human concentration, which will lead to 15,000 new viral transmissions between species.

This would pose a greater risk of people contracting diseases transferred from animals and would increase the chances of developing new pandemics.

The most compromised areas will be those of tropical Africa and Southeast Asia, where similar situations have already occurred with Ebola and the coronavirus, as they are areas where fauna and civilians are mostly mixed.

The displacement of species will cause diverse and new communities to be generated, being a “potentially devastating risk for the emergence of new diseases that threaten the health of animal populations and possible ramifications for humans.”

The work clarifies that although diseases transmitted from animals to people do not necessarily have to end in large-scale problems, as was the case with Covid-19, the greater number of unknown conditions increases the probability of future damage to people’s health. .

The team led by Colin Carlson – research assistant professor at the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center – explained that this is a response to climate change. In addition, they warned that keeping temperatures below two degrees may not be enough to prevent these movements, which, they said, are probably already taking place and nobody is taking note of it.

George Albery, one of the authors of the study, expressed in a virtual press conference that it is a real possibility that the migratory process of animals and its consequences cannot be prevented “even in the best scenario of climate change.”

The academic suggested that it is necessary to create surveillance systems to monitor the activities of animals and build infrastructures that guarantee their well-being and, consequently, that of people.

In addition, he also stated that the coming decades will be marked by the greatest number of diseases and the repercussions of climate change, which will become the main reason for the origin of new infections, surpassing problems such as deforestation, the trade of wild species and the factory farming.

With EFE and AP