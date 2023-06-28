FromGeorge Anastasiadis close

Friedrich Merz sees the Greens as the “main opponent” of the Union. In doing so, he shows a dilemma in which the Union currently finds itself, commented Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

CDU boss Merz has once again made himself unpopular. His statement that the Greens are the “main opponent” of the Union in government does not really fit into the chorus of concerns who, after the district election in Sonneberg, are already painting the imminent seizure of power by right-wing populists on the wall and calling for a united front against the right. But Merz is correct on this point: it was not primarily the SPD and FDP who caused polarization in the population, but the Greens with their ill-fated heating law and attempts to infiltrate people’s kitchens and basements. Saying this does not mean “fishing in brown waters” by a long shot, as Schirdewan, the indignant leader of the left, immediately commented.

Only Söder can afford the luxury of excluding black and green

There is currently an unfair distribution of tasks in federal politics: The traffic light has made the AfD so strong with poorly crafted politics and constant dispute that the strategy of ignoring the right no longer works – and is now pointing the finger at Merz and his CDU, because they didn’t manage to halve the AfD as promised.

But how is that supposed to succeed when the CDU and the Greens are celebrating love marriages in a number of federal states (e.g. in Schleswig-Holstein, where the CDU even fired its old partner FDP without need) and the possible CDU chancellor candidate Hendrik Wüst gives the impression that he can hardly wait be able to soon rule with them in Berlin as well? Only Bavarian Markus Söder can afford the luxury of excluding black and green.

The Union in a vicious circle

Ever since Angela Merkel made the AfD big, the Union has been in a strategic dilemma: in order to be elected by its supporters, it has to distance itself from the Greens in order to be able to govern, seek their closeness. The latter constantly feeds the AfD with new discontents, which further increases the Union’s dependence on the Greens and scares even more voters away. And the man – or woman – who, thanks to their own pulling power, can break this vicious circle is nowhere in sight.