Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has confirmed her promise to enable every citizen to have a corona vaccination by the end of the summer. This applies even if no further vaccines are approved by then, said Merkel on Monday after the vaccination summit with countries, the EU and pharmaceutical companies.

In the first quarter of the year, vaccines remained scarce. A flexible vaccination plan should ensure that appointments can be planned more precisely.

Merkel referred to a list by the Ministry of Health, according to which up to 323.5 million vaccine doses could be available by the end of the year. By the end of March, 18.3 million cans are expected to arrive, and another 77.1 million cans by the end of summer.

In the group, the manufacturers guaranteed precise delivery quantities for around three weeks each, but at the same time made it clear that long-term commitments would not be serious due to the complexity of the processes. Merkel said that absolute security was not possible because problems could always arise.

Flexible vaccination schedule in response to delivery uncertainties

A national vaccination plan should therefore work with several scenarios for the medium term in order to better compare the allocation of vaccination appointments with different delivery quantities.

The considerable problems with the hotlines for vaccination appointments are documented in more detail for the first time in a document for the meeting. The nationwide telephone number 116 117 dialed a total of 6.8 million people between January 1st and 20th. Around 4.9 million were forwarded to the state level, but only 1.7 million calls were accepted there.

In the run-up, especially the SPD-ruled countries had complained about unclear delivery dates and too little vaccine in the initial phase. Berlin’s governing mayor Michael Müller (SPD) admitted that talking to manufacturers “learned from one another”. You have to honestly say: “It will be tight in the first quarter.”

In the video session, both the representative of Biontech and the responsible EU Commissioner Stella Kyriakides rejected the accusation that the current bottleneck could have been avoided with earlier contracts or more money. They emphasized that additional production facilities could not have been set up in such a short time.

New partnerships in industry can also provide relief from the end of the year at the earliest. “It will take months,” said Müller. Merkel also emphasized: “Miracles will not happen now.”

Global corporation Bayer enters vaccine production

On Monday, the pharmaceutical company Bayer and the Tübingen company Curevac announced an expansion of their cooperation. Bayer wants to produce the vaccine developed by Curevac in its Wuppertal plant. This mRNA vaccine will not be ready for approval until summer at the earliest.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced that the EU and, if in doubt, the federal government will order vaccines for 2022 now. These vaccines would be needed for any booster vaccinations as well as to ward off possible further mutations. Merkel said that you may have to vaccinate against Covid-19 and against the flu for years to come.