Dhe British King Charles III. reportedly wants to make Buckingham Palace and other royal residences more accessible to the public.

The Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing its own information, that visitors should be able to tour the interior of the palace in the heart of London all year round. So far, it has usually only been open in the summer months and for individual tours on winter weekends.

The monarch is aware that foreign state guests expect to stay overnight at Buckingham Palace and that other official events should take place there, the newspaper wrote, citing insider sources. However, Charles is also aware that the public has major challenges to overcome in times of inflation and crisis and he therefore wants to enable more participation in royal splendor.

Castle is currently being renovated

The “Sun” recently reported that Prince Andrew was no longer allowed to use his previous room in the palace.

The city palace is currently being extensively renovated. Charles and his wife Camilla reportedly want to keep Clarence House as their main place of residence anyway.

At least since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, many of the royal residences have been largely empty. According to the report, the country estate in Sandringham in East England, where the Royal Family traditionally spends Christmas, is also planned for more sightseeing opportunities.

About the Scottish country estate Balmoral, where the Queen died last September, it was said months ago that Charles wanted to use it for exhibitions.

He himself has another residence on the estate, Birkhall, where he stays when he is in Scotland.