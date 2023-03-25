DAccording to legal experts, the ban on jogging pants for pupils issued by the secondary school in Wermelskirchen is not legally tenable. “There is no basis for an individual ban. The legal situation is pretty clear,” said Professor Hinnerk Wissmann, professor at the University of Münster, the German Press Agency.

The North Rhine-Westphalian school law leaves little room for maneuver in this regard. “The school conference can make a recommendation on questions of dress code, but nothing more.” Accordingly, wearing sweatpants cannot be considered a breach of duty that justifies exclusion from class. This undermines the right to education, said Wissmann.

“A recommendation cannot be an obligation in the literal sense of the word”

The school can impose educational and regulatory measures against students in individual cases. For this, however, there would have to be a breach of duty, which the mere wearing of jogging pants does not represent. “There would have to be more,” said Wissmann, who advised the state of North Rhine-Westphalia on questions of school law.

If a conversation with the school management is not fruitful and neither is a petition to the school authority, those affected could seek legal protection against the exclusion from class at the administrative courts.

Professor Markus Ogorek from the University of Cologne made a similar statement: “A recommendation cannot be an obligation in the literal sense of the word.” The exclusion of schoolchildren who wear sports shorts should therefore not be legally covered: “Anyone who wants to impose sanctions for not following a recommendation misjudges simply their lack of binding effect,” says the legal scholar.

The management of a secondary school in Wermelskirchen had sent students home in jogging pants to change. This caused anger among students and parents. “Despite criticism in the media,” the school said it wanted to maintain the dress code. “We would like to encourage our students to wear clothes that do not tempt them to “chill”. It is important to move away from jogging pants when preparing for professional life.

According to the school, six parents of affected students complained, as the district government of Cologne announced when asked, because they were sent home to change.