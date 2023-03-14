As we know, Henry Cavill he no longer plays monster hunter Geralt of Rivia for the show Netflix directed by Laueren Hissrich. The latter has brought out new details about the behavior of the British actor on the set of fiction.

According to the details in question, the dedication to the role by Cavill he was huge, so much so that many said they were enthusiastic about working with him. Apparently otherwise Cavill had no intention of losing the role and has repeatedly asked his agents to arrange a meeting with Lauren Hissrich.

After several presses, Cavill manages to meet with the creator of the show who apparently called it “really annoying” and declared to the actor:

I will meet with you. The show is not greenlit. There is nothing. Thank you. Now I have to go write the show.

This was before the broadcast of the program of course, and even after 206 auditions, the showrunner realized that the only (albeit annoying) actor able to best interpret the role was Cavill himself as a profound connoisseur of the original material. Everything went well until the protagonist abandoned due to various misunderstandings on the set and with the screenwriters.