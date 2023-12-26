Home page politics

CDU leader Friedrich Merz (l) and CSU leader Markus Söder recently gave a prime example of misleading communication on the question of when the Union should choose its candidate for chancellor. © Michael Kappeler/dpa/archive

May, late summer, before or after the state elections? The election is still pending – but according to Saxony's head of government, the Union already knows who it wants as its candidate for chancellor.

Berlin – CDU leader Friedrich Merz has announced May as the time when the K question in the Union will become more concrete. But according to his party colleague Michel Kretschmer, it will already be clarified by Christmas. When asked about this, the Saxon head of government said: Spark-Newspapers now: “Yes, I think so.” And in favor of Merz.

Because Kretschmer continued: “Friedrich Merz is chairman of the CDU and the Union faction in the Bundestag – and is very supported by Markus Söder, Alexander Dobrindt and me in running for office,” said Kretschmer. The official decision will be made in the fall, said Kretschmer. “And it clearly starts after the state elections.”

And Merz himself? “I expect that we will know by the federal party conference in May when exactly we will decide the question of the candidate for chancellor in late summer – whether before or after the three state elections,” said Merz last week spark-Newspapers.

Union: Wüst avoids commitment to Merz on the K issue

In September 2024, new state parliaments will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg. Just at the weekend, North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) warned the Union against premature debates about the candidacy for chancellor – and avoided a commitment to Merz. When asked about the state elections, Wüst said in an interview with Munich Mercury: “We have time this winter to steer the migration issue in the right direction with a centrist alliance – without compromises on formulas.”

The background to his statements was the poll high of the right-wing populist AfD and the victory of the right-wing populist Geert Wilders in the Netherlands. The CDU and CSU would clarify the K question “as agreed together in the year before the federal election,” Wüst also said Picture on Sunday.

Dobrindt hopes for federal elections “not until 2025”

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt recently confirmed that Merz was a clear favorite. He told the news agency at Christmas that he was not expecting another power struggle within the Union over the candidacy for chancellor dpa. In view of the budget crisis of the traffic light government made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP, he added: “I don't hope that we won't have a federal election until 2025,” said Dobrindt.

The next federal election will take place regularly in autumn 2025. In 2021, Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder left the Union's candidacy for chancellor to the then CDU leader Armin Laschet after a bitter power struggle. With the Christian Democrats, Wüst has not yet expressed any open ambitions to run for chancellor, but he has not denied them either. In August, Söder advocated not choosing the Union Chancellor candidate until after the 2024 state elections. (dpa/frs)