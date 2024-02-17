Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

A Russian report sheds light on how Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin allegedly directly influenced Alexei Navalny's detention in the prison camp.

Charp – What is the cause of death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny? On Saturday (February 17), when the Russian opposition activist's team confirmed his death the day before, this question was still unanswered.

Putin opponent Alexei Navalny is dead: guessing about the cause of death

While top Western politicians sharply criticized Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin at the Munich Security Conference (Siko), for example, there were no reports Russia has some bizarre reactions to Navalny's death report. There was talk of an accident. Navalny's supporters, on the other hand, suspect a perfidious murder plot by Putin behind the death of the well-known politician.

He was “tortured to death,” they say. Kremlin insiders are now said to have told an independent Russian news portal that Putin… Moscow from Navalny's prison conditions in the distant Charp in the far north of Russia dictated. And that the death of the regime opponent therefore comes as no surprise to them.

Moscow ruler: the Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Alexei Navalny: Putin critic ventured back to Russia after poison attack

This emerges, for example, from two sources close to the Putin government, reports Meduza. One of the sources holds a high position in the ruling United Russia party, the other source is a Kremlin political strategist. The sources, whose names were not specified, spoke on condition of anonymity Meduza spoken, writes the bilingual exile medium based in Riga, Latvia.

One of the sources said that the opposition politician “knew what he was getting into when he returned to Russia in 2021.” To put it into perspective: Navalny survived a poison attack in August 2020. After his treatment at the Berlin Charité, he flew back to the Russian capital in January 2021, where he was arrested directly at the airport. For the flimsiest of reasons, he was ultimately sentenced to 19 years in a penal camp in a remote region of the country in the so-called Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, north of the Arctic Circle.

Alexei Navalny apparently dead: protests, attacks, prison – his life in pictures View photo series

Alexei Navalny: Harsh prison conditions in the prison camp Cause of his death?

Both sources attribute his death to the poor prison conditions of the lawyer, who died at the age of 47. “Did you expect something else? “It had to happen sooner or later,” said one of the men. Another source, who is said to be close to various Kremlin officials, writes that he regrets Navalny's death Meduza. He was a “convicted man” and “no one survives such prison conditions”.

The same source and another source stated that “according to the information available to them, decisions about prison conditions for prisoners of Navalny’s caliber are made directly by the country’s top leadership,” the report says. On February 14, Russian prison authorities locked Navalny in a solitary cell for the 27th time, according to the online portal. Employees of his team and independent medical professionals repeatedly raised alarms about his health.

In St. Petersburg, Russia, some people remembered Alexei Navalny. The police took action against it. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Death of Alexei Navalny: Moscow arrests mourners across Russia

The Moscow regime should also take tough action against those who mourn Navalny. As the civil rights organization Ovd-Info announced, according to the agency, more than 100 people were estimated to have been arrested at commemorative events in several Russian cities by Saturday afternoon. In the city center of Moscow, people lined up to lay flowers at a memorial site for victims of political repression.

Photos showed mourners being led away by police in both the capital and the metropolis of St. Petersburg, Putin's hometown. Like the independent Russian one Novaya Gazeta Europe reported on Saturday evening, at least 157 people in 25 cities were detained because they publicly expressed their condolences over the death of opposition figure Alexei Navalny. (pm)