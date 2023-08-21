He Monterrey Soccer Club the Leagues Cup had started in a very good way. Winning their matches without major setbacks and with brilliant performances by their footballers. However, the injury to Germán Berterame in the round of 32 against the Portland Timbers began to change everything.
And it is that although it is true things continued to go fairly well in the round of 16, when they eliminated Tigres with a last-minute goal from their bomb signing, the Spanish Sergio Canales, the football decline began to become evident. Especially in the second half of the royal classic, where tigers He was able to finish the game but did not materialize.
In the quarterfinals, during the first forty-five minutes, Rayados showed perhaps their worst side since Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz came on the bench. They looked very vulnerable defensively and up front Rogelio Funes Mori wasted the few chances he had. For the second half, everything changed and Club de Fútbol Monterrey turned the score around, advancing to the semifinals. But still there was something that did not end up convincing the fans.
“I don’t think it was a failure, I think it was a very important lesson. The truth is it’s a pity that none of us Mexicans could win it, we who were so close there and it’s good that Messi won it in the end. The chip has already changed completely. We have a double day, so we have to be very focused. I believe that in this institution and in any tournament that is there, we know what the people want, what the board requires of us, the reinforcements they bring quality, the squad, everything that Monterrey implies, implies titles, I think that the tournament we participate in, we think of winning, yes or yes.”
– Jordi Cortizo.
In the semifinals, that ‘something’ materialized with a 2-0 defeat against Nashville, becoming the last team in the Mx League to be eliminated from the Leagues Cup. más’, Rayados presented an alternate team and lost 3-0 against the Philadelphia Union.
The failure seemed consummated, and yet, upon arriving in the city of Monterrey, the Gang player Jordi Cortizo spoke in front of the cameras and declared the following:
#Jordi #Cortizo #Rayados #fail #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply