The Xbox Game Pass keeps bringing new and better experiences for players and now it seems that 6 more Square Enix games coming to Xbox Game Pass, or at least that’s what IGN Korea has reported via twitter. According to the official website account, it is an open secret within the industry that Square Enix has already confirmed the arrival of 6 of its games. It does not clarify what games they are, but we could assume that they are important games (Final Fantasy 7 Remake?).

The tweet that 6 more Square Enix games are coming to Xbox Game Pass was shared with the announcement that it was available within the Octopath Traveler service. On December 1, Outriders will be available on its launch day. For which it is safe to say that there is a good relationship between Square Enix and Microsoft.

That IGN Korea says that 6 more Square Enix games are coming to Xbox Game Pass should not be taken as an advertisement, or anything like that. The tweet clearly says it’s an open secret, so it is not an official confirmation of anything. However, it cannot be denied that Square Enix has reached a clear agreement with Microsoft. And it is already quite clear that the Xbox Game Pass not only offers a great deal for users but also benefits developers.

Sega recently shared its thoughts on its partnership with Microsoft around Xbox Game Pass, stating the Xbox Game Pass had really benefited them in sales. And this is in addition to the Forbes report in which it said that Xbox Game Pass players play more, for longer and also buy more. So it is not surprising that 6 more Square Enix games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, and that among those is Final Fantasy 7 Remake.