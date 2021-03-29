The Doom saga, one of the most famous in video game history, was rebooted by its creators with the acclaimed “Doom” in 2016 and its sequel “Doom Eternal” in 2020. In an interview with Polygon, the director of the last title, Hugo Martin, has dropped some clues by which the game could go on to cover more stories and it is that apparently, The reboot of the saga, it would be just the beginning.
“Although this is the end of the story arc that began in 2016, with the reboot of Doom, we built a foundation to continue creating new stories. And we have more stories to tell with Doom Slayer, for sure. I think as you play the DLC, you will see a lot of hints of where the future will take us. “
It is logical that Martin and his team want to incorporate completely new story arcs, even, it seems that they already have some ideas about what a future Doom will focus on. “Our hero is something timeless, I mean, literally, that he is immortal. So we could tell all kinds of stories, maybe even in the future.
After the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft, the studios have not relaxed and have continued with their ideas and developments, since Xbox has given total freedom. We can enjoy Doom Eternal on Xbox and PC with Game Pass, as well as its DLC “The Ancient Gods” parts 1 and 2 that are already available.
