A.According to his personal physician, America’s President Donald Trump has tested negative for the corona virus. Rapid tests were negative on “consecutive days”, said Sean Conley in a statement on Monday (local time). He added that in addition to the antigen tests, other laboratory data were also used to determine that the president was no longer contagious after his corona infection. When Trump tested negative for the first time and how often remained unclear.

Trump himself announced on Sunday that he saw himself cured. “I beat this crazy, terrible China virus,” he said on Fox News. “Looks like I’m immune.”

Trump announced on October 2 that he had been infected with the corona virus. Because of his Covid-19 illness, he was treated for three days in a military hospital. Personal physician Conley had already announced on Saturday that the president was no longer contagious. He did not publish information on test results at this time.

Florida rally

On his first trip to an election campaign appearance since his corona infection, Trump refrained from wearing a mask on Monday. He traveled to Florida, a particularly competitive state. On Tuesday it should go to Pennsylvania and Wednesday to Iowa.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is well ahead of Trump in national polls. However, in states that may decide to vote, his lead is much smaller. Trump’s event on Monday at a Sanford airport heralds the last three weeks before the November 3rd election.