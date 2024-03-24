Thierry Baudet stands on a stage between two Flemish ferns and looks into the room. “Where was the PVV then? And Vlaams Belang?” The leader of Forum by Democracy is in the middle of an argument about the vaccination campaign during the corona crisis when he answers his question himself: “Nowhere”.

It is then the beginning of February. The trees are still without leaves and the FVD faction has settled in Bruges. The visit is part of a founding campaign by the Flemish branch of the party. While speaking, Baudet makes two things clear in one fell swoop. One: corona is still very much alive in the minds of the Forum and many voters. And two: in a busy radical right field, Baudet still sees opportunities to distinguish himself.

An ambiguous era has begun for FVD, which shrank to three seats in the November elections. Radical right-wing parties are on the rise throughout Europe. They win elections and help govern. In the Netherlands, the PVV is the largest party and power beckons for Geert Wilders.

Brain dead

Good times for radical right-wing ideas, downright bad times for a party that announced itself as a movement that would change the system forever. How can Forum still maintain that the anti-migration voter is never served, if Wilders will soon shape a cabinet around that theme? The PVV triumph directly threatens the Forum's right to exist.

Or not? Anyone who has paid close attention to FVD and similar parties in Europe in recent times will see that a new dividing line is emerging on the radical right flank. While part of this far right wing is eagerly acquainted with power, a smaller group persists even more firmly in opposition rhetoric. Baudet in the lead.

Even the PVV, says the FvD leader in Bruges, is now part of the system. Just like Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia, Rassemblement National in France and Vox in Spain. According to Baudet, they “achieved nothing” and have “turned out to be brain dead.”

Double agenda

According to Baudet, it is like this: the traditional middle parties have “defused” the resistance of the radical right by collaborating with them or otherwise encapsulating them. “They think: okay, less migration for a while. Then why don't we open the taps wide again?” He continues, without evidence, that politicians allow migrants to come to Europe to stay in power.

In this new reality, in which the radical right increasingly participates in governance, the Forum is trying to build new alliances. Last summer, Baudet and a handful of like-minded people signed a statement aimed at perpetuating cooperation between opponents of “global governance”.

The Flemish tour should also increase this international clout. In Bruges, Baudet tells a room with several hundred visitors that they should not only vote for Forum, but also buy the books of house intellectual Sid Lukkassen. This is to support the popularity of the movement. „You've got to put your money where your mouth is!”

Second right-wing wave

The attempt to create a network that is bigger than the party can also be seen at the party conference that FVD held last weekend in Amsterdam's Rai. There are thousands of visitors, there is a stall selling the perfume 'Eau de Thierry' for 44 euros and there are leaflets promoting a group trip to Moscow to attend the commemoration of the end of the Second World War.

Despite the fact that the FVD has shriveled up in the Netherlands and is condemned to a parliamentary supporting role, it wants to play a leading role internationally – the reason for FVD to invite soul mate Gustav Kasselstrand as a guest speaker in the Rai, a thirty-something who left the radical-right Sweden Democrats after an argument. was put. While his old party has been part of the coalition in Sweden for a year and a half, Kasselstrand now leads the seatless opposition party Alternativ for Sverige.

In his talk he praises Baudet as a pioneer for the “second wave” of right-wing populist resistance. A movement that, as far as he is concerned, remains far away from the compromises that their predecessors are now making. “The attack is the best defense.”

They call you transphobic or worst: conspiracy theoristCandace Owensarchconservative

Another well-known person present in the Rai is the Russian ambassador to the Netherlands. This has received much praise from John Laughland, the Forum ideologue who previously led a pro-Russian think tank. Baudet, who has previously said that “most terrorist attacks are staged”, condoles from the podium to the ambassador for the many deaths that occurred in the attack in Moscow the day before.

The showpiece of the congress is the contribution of the arch-conservative American Candace Owens, a celebrity in far-right circles with five million followers on Instagram. Owens' introduction is provided by another acquaintance: the masculinity guru Andrew Tate (9 million followers on X), suspected of trafficking in women.

Owens tells the packed room that she has now learned to accept the disgust she evokes in her opponents. “They call you transphobic, homophobic or sexist. Or worst of all: they call you a conspiracy theorist!” Just embrace those nicknames, she says. There is whooping, laughing and cheering. There are people here who feel heard. Owens gets a standing ovation.

Dividing lines

Just days before the conference, Owens was fired by her employer, the far-right media outlet The DailyWire. This was not so much due to her anti-feminism or her flirtation with conspiracy theorists around the coronavirus and climate change, but to her recent criticism of Israel since the Gaza war and accusations of anti-Semitism.

It is one of the new dividing lines within the radical right. Since the attacks of October 7 and the war in Gaza, Forum for Democracy has also turned much more fiercely against Israel than before; Just like some other radical right parties, there is a tendency in the party to see Israel as a plaything of larger forces, which are said to be bent on death and destruction. This distinguishes Forum from the PVV, which remains outspokenly pro-Israeli.

In the Rai, the PVV is now regarded by many FVD members as an ordinary power party. “Wilders was Mark Rutte's mentor. Everything you have seen with Rutte, he got from Geert,” says Marcel de Graaff in the lobby of the meeting center. De Graaff sat for the PVV in the European Parliament for years, switched to Forum two years ago and is leading the Belgian FVD list in the European elections this year.

The PVV will simply implement VVD policyMarcel de GraaffFVD politician

Of course, says De Graaff, he would rather work with the PVV than with GroenLinks-PvdA. But as long as the PVV governs with fewer right-wing parties, he has little confidence in it. “The PVV will simply implement VVD policy. That will not be a right-wing cabinet at all.”

De Graaff is modest in his hopes: one seat for the Flemish list, one for the Dutch list, which is drawn by Ralf Dekker. Not an easy task, given the popularity of competitors Vlaams Belang and PVV.

Distrust towards media, governments and other parties is the binding factor in the hall of the Rai. When Pearl Davis asks Owens and Baudet on stage what “the best way is to combat the globalist agenda,” Baudet answers: “Exactly what we are doing here: coming together.” To immediately add: “We no longer conform to our opponents. We now think: up yours! We do our own thing!”

