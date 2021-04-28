ofPatrick Freiwah shut down

In March, a 32-year-old from North Rhine-Westphalia died of the consequences of a cerebral haemorrhage. The initial suspicion: a connection with the Astrazeneca vaccination.

Herford / Münster – For some time now there have been indications that the corona vaccine Astrazeneca may lead to dangerous thrombosis for certain people. Current medical findings now want to confirm this connection.

A 32-year-old woman from Herford (North Rhine-Westphalia) died in March due to a coagulation disorder with bleeding into the brain. Even after her death, it became apparent that there was a connection with Astrazeneca. However, the autopsy could not provide any certainty, so the Institute for Immunology and Transfusion Medicine at the University of Greifswald was called in. The further examinations were carried out by specialists from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Death after Astrazeneca vaccination: suspicion of link confirmed

The results of their investigations seem to confirm the suspicion that the death of Dana O’s fatal thrombosis occurred as a result of the corona vaccination with Astrazeneca. “The results show that an immune reaction to the Astrazeneca vaccine led to the death of the woman,” cited Welt.de the final report of the Münster forensic medicine.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is sticking to the Astrazeneca vaccine for all age groups. The benefits of vaccination to contain the insidious Covid-19 disease outweigh the rare, albeit severe, treatable side effects of Astrazeneca. Meanwhile, the EU Commission is in a legal dispute with the Swedish-British manufacturer Astrazeneca. It concerns promises that have not been kept in the context of the vaccine delivery:

Astrezeneca and the side effects: an investigation in France

Apparently in France deaths due to vaccination reactions because of Astrazeneca have called the judiciary on the scene. That reports the AFP. The Paris public prosecutor is investigating for “negligent homicide” in three cases: According to the report, two women aged 26 and 38 who, like the psychotherapist from Herford, suffered thrombosis shortly after the vaccination and then died, were among the dead.

It is not surprising that in rare cases of an Astrazeneca vaccination life-threatening side effects occur. An immune-related reaction due to the formation of antibodies is decisive for the increased risk of thrombosis. In France, due to the risk of a blood clot, the vaccine can only be administered to people aged 55 and over – in Germany the age limit has been at least 60 since April 1, 2021. The fuss around Astrazeneca will therefore not decrease for the time being. The corona vaccine now has a new name, but it is less common. (PF)