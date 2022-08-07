The situation of the automotive world, in Italy and abroad, is very peculiar. The majority of car manufacturers boast numerous orders to his credit, a sign that there is ahigh demand of new cars; however, these are not delivered quickly due to the shortage of materials, a problem common to many other product categories as well. The money, in essence, does not move from the buyer to the car manufacturer; consequently, since there is neither material nor the estimated gain, car manufacturers tend to stop or slow down production. The next step is the presence of further delays and, in the long term, less hard cash which could be useful for buying new cars.

A big problem, which the last two governments have tried to solve opening the incentive season with or without scrapping. In some cases there was a substantial sum, even higher than 10,000 euros thanks to regional contributions; in general, however, the market did not seem to recover, especially in 2022 with significant drops in the calculation of registrations. Car manufacturers have asked for more support, while the trade unions have proposed investments in new production plants for components that are not built in Italy todayor that do not have a large turnover.

Simone MarinelliNational Automotive Coordinator for the Fiom-Cgiltherefore declared on behalf of his union: “The government measures on cars go towards the road repeatedly proposed by Fiom, that is to support families with the lowest incomes in the purchase of a vehicle with low environmental impact, and to incentivize the installation of charging stations for vehicles electrical. The incentives alone, however, are not enough to relaunch the sector and the fund for the automotive sector, which is already insufficient for the quantity of resources set aside and for the absence of useful tools to guide the ecological transition and protect employment, continues to be eroded. Research and development, autonomous driving, electrification, hydrogen, semiconductors, relaunch of the qualified supply chain, bring additional manufacturers to Italy: these are some of the issues that should be addressed if there was the will to support the production and workers of our country. Without leaving to the market, as has been the case up to now, choices on a strategic sector that they have determined loss of production, use of social safety nets and highly negative impacts on wages of male and female workers“.