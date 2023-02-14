Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

According to former CIA chief David Petraeus, two conditions are needed to end the war in Ukraine in order to persuade Russia and Vladimir Putin to give in. © dpa/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

According to a recent statement by ex-US General David Petraeus, an end to the Ukraine war is possible if he sees two conditions fulfilled in Russia.

Munich – Is an imminent end to the Ukraine war moving further and further away? February 24 marks a special date: the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Kremlin probably even wants to celebrate the anniversary of the Russian “special operation” with a party for President Vladimir Putin. From a military point of view, there are growing indications that a showdown and thus a further intensification of hostilities in Ukraine could occur. So is there a risk of further escalation instead of an end to the Ukraine war?

Some experts fear an offensive by Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine on the anniversary of the Ukraine war. Others are skeptical of a large-scale military operation by Russia, which has a staggering record in the Ukraine war. They don’t even rule out a possible counteroffensive by Kiev. For former US General David Petraeus, on the other hand, both scenarios in the Ukraine war seem at least conceivable. “It seems that Russia is creating the conditions for a new offensive in the Donbass, possibly in the Luhansk region,” Petraeus said recently in an interview with the Editorial Network Germany (RND) his assessment of the Ukraine war amid rumors that Moldova could be a Russian target.

End of the Ukraine war: Ex-US General David Petraeus does not rule out a counter-offensive by Ukraine

“Ukraine’s armed forces, on the other hand, are receiving Western tanks, training with the new systems and preparing for a counter-offensive somewhere in the south of the country. It is difficult to predict when either offensive will start,” said the former commander of the Multi-National Force in Iraq. He also pointed out another important factor in launching a Russian offensive or a Ukrainian counter-offensive. The weather will play a large part in determining when the terrain’s navigability will allow operations.

However, the four-star general, who served in the US military for more than 37 years, has doubts as to whether either of these two possible offensives can lead to a decisive blow and thus to a military end to the Ukraine war.

According to ex-General Petraeus, the end of the Ukraine war will probably be decided at the negotiating table

In the opinion of the former head of the US secret service CIA, the end of the Ukraine war will probably not be sealed by “Putin’s defeat”, as the US political scientist Francis Fukuyama put it in an interview with t-online prophesied. Rather, the 70-year-old assumes that the fighting will probably end at the negotiating table.

“I think the war will eventually end in a negotiated settlement,” the former commander-in-chief of coalition forces in Afghanistan said when speaking to the RND about the most likely scenario for the end of the Ukraine war. “That will come when Russia’s leadership realizes that the war cannot be sustained either on the battlefield or on the home front.”

End of the war in Ukraine: Russia complains about more casualties on the battlefield than in Afghanistan

This insight does not yet seem to have reached Russia or the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. This is one of the reasons why the time for an end to the Ukraine war does not seem to have arrived yet. But the Losses for Russia are piling up in the war in Ukraine probably fast. The ex-general also agrees with this fact in a conversation with him RND with: “On the battlefield, the Russians have probably already suffered eight times more casualties than the then Soviet Union in almost a decade of war in Afghanistan,” Petraeus refers to the fallen and injured Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war.

In addition, he addresses the economic hardships of Russia’s population and advocates further tightening of sanctions as a means of forcing Putin to see things and bringing about a faster end to the Ukraine war. “On the home front, the financial, economic and personal sanctions and trade restrictions have created a recession. However, the punitive measures against Russia still need to be tightened,” said Petraeus.

End of the Ukraine war: Petraeus cannot give any information about an exact point in time

“We in the US and in the West should do everything,” said the former head of the CIA on the role of the West, which has been attacked again by Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov, in the further course of the Ukraine war, “what we can do in any way to support Ukraine and to speed up the day when Vladimir Putin realizes that the war unsustainable in Ukraine and at home in Russia.”

While another ex-general considers Crimea to be the “key” to Putin’s downfall in the war in Ukraine, Petraeus sees it in conversation with the RND the above points for the essential in the further course of combat operations. However, even the former head of the CIA was unable to make a forecast as to when the end of the Ukraine war might come. “Unfortunately, I cannot predict when these conditions will be met.” (mst)