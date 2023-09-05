messA popular festival in Utrecht ‘promotes’ taking ecstasy pills on social media. That has to stop, say addiction experts and State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health). The organization of the festival Mess emphasizes that this is a joke and that visitors are not encouraged to use ecstasy. “We think it is important to address topics that are taboo in our society.”

A pill ‘clapping’ while you’re dancing under the sun. Or secretly take a line in a dixi toilet so that the security guards do not see it. Although a large majority of the Dutch do not do it, it is becoming increasingly common in nightlife and festivals. “We should not close our eyes to that. There is a real taboo on this subject,” says a spokesperson for Smeerboel, one of the most famous dance festivals in Utrecht.

The festival tries to break that taboo in its own way. On the own Instagram is a fictional one timetable (daily planning) in which it is predicted how the day will go for some of the visitors. Namely: start with a ‘half’ (or half a pill of ecstasy), then tap back several beers to finally ‘pack up’ again at the end of the afternoon, in other words: swallow even more hard drugs.

‘We look for the edges’

Our communication is over the top and we like to push the boundaries Smearful spokesperson The organization clearly presents it as a joke. “Our communication is over the top and we like to push the boundaries. We think it is important to broach important subjects that are taboo in our society with a big wink. Drug use is the order of the day in the world of festivals and dance parties, but it is hardly talked about.” Visitors also use drugs at Smeerbo. “We know it happens and we think it’s important to talk about it. Sometimes we do that seriously, sometimes with a wink.” See also The NS is quite easy to save, in these 13 steps Not everyone can laugh about it. “The promotion of active substance use in this way is unwise communication,” says Laila Zaghdoudi of the Trimbos Institute. ,,It is not serious, looking at information to allow the festival-goer to participate in the festival in a healthy and safe way. The organization has an important role in ensuring a safe and healthy event.”

‘Matter of taste’

Floor van Bakkum, head of prevention at the Jellinek expert center, calls it mainly a matter of taste. “It was clearly brought with a wink. We’ve seen festivals pull this kind of prank for years. It’s creative freedom, but my humor isn’t. You unintentionally contribute to the normalization of drug use. No, festivals are not information organisations, but they do have a certain responsibility to ensure a safe environment on their premises. Everyone must continue to think carefully about the health risks.”

Smearbo denies that the timetable is intended as an incentive to fill yourself with drugs at the event. “The health of the visitor is our top priority. That is why we always refer to the Celebrate Safe platform for the festival and Unity is present at every festival to provide drug education. We just want to keep talking about it, otherwise we’ll hide it and pretend it doesn’t exist. That can be dangerous.” The organization does say that it takes the feedback from the specialists to heart and will take this into account in future communication. See also Popularity, Bitcoin and gang warfare: Nayib Bukele has been in power for three years

Novadic-Kentron is not convinced. “These kinds of jokes and messages ensure that drugs are normalized and people are more likely to use drugs,” says prevention worker Daniëlle Ketelaars. ,,If many visitors can laugh about this, people will sooner think that ecstasy is part of it. Drug use is approved more or less indirectly, while we know that a large proportion of young adults never use hard drugs. So these kinds of images do not contribute to the prevention of drugs.”



If many visitors can laugh at this, people will sooner think that ecstasy is just part of it Daniëlle Ketelaars, prevention worker at Novadic-Kentron

Reaction cabinet

In The Hague, too, they cannot laugh at the photo. “Drug use is not normal and does not fit in with a healthy lifestyle,” says State Secretary Van Ooijen. “Messages like this reinforce the idea that drug use is normal, while the vast majority in the Netherlands do not use. We like to keep it that way.” Van Ooijen says he calls on the festivals and municipalities to ‘make clear agreements about communication about drug use’ when granting permits. “We should not pretend that everyone is using drugs, but at the same time we must ensure that those who do use seek help if things go wrong.” See also Europe | President Niinistö expects unanimous support for Ukraine from the Council of Europe summit

In recent years, festival-goers have spent more and more money on tickets and tokens (sometimes more than 4 euros for beer). Drugs are a ‘cheap’ alternative to booze; an ecstasy pill costs an average of 5 euros. That is why one in five young festival-goers of the EenVandaag Opinion Panel said they use (more) drugs. “For 20 euros you have an ecstasy pill and a whole day of water at a festival. You spend three or four times as much with beer and food,” said one of the festival visitors in the study.

Despite the Instagram post, the festival itself indicates on its website that it has a zero tolerance policy. “I assume that this is not only for the stage, but will actually be observed next weekend,” says Van Ooijen. The municipality of Utrecht agrees. “The Instagram post is not useful for a festival that has a zero-tolerance policy on drugs. We assume that the festival organizer simply takes its responsibility in this.”

Smeerboel promises strict enforcement at both the door and on the grounds.

The organization has now decided to take this controversial timetable offline ©Instagram festival



Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: