The President of the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs (KMK), Britta Ernst (SPD), does not consider equipment with air filters in all schools to be suitable, with reference to experts.

Potsdam – “We adhere to the recommendations of the Federal Environment Agency, which do not consider a nationwide equipping of all classrooms with air filters to make sense, because we can not get past the ventilation,” said the Brandenburg education minister of the newspaper “Prignitzer” (Wednesday). “If school authorities, in consultation with parents, are of the opinion that they want to set up more devices, they are of course free to do so.” Parents’ initiatives are urging more air filters against the corona virus.

The education ministers of the federal states will discuss the installation of air filters on Thursday and Friday, but also the status of digitization in schools. When asked whether the federal government should adopt more school policy, the Minister of Education said: “We are pleased that the federal government is more involved in educational policy. But I see that we have to come to a greater understanding, especially with the school authorities, i.e. the municipalities. ” Schools in Germany are a state matter, but the federal government has been providing money for the digitization of schools since 2019. The incumbent KMK president is married to the SPD politician Olaf Scholz. She confirmed that she would like to remain Minister of Education in Brandenburg if Scholz becomes Chancellor. “I still feel very comfortable with the idea of ​​being Minister for Education, Youth and Sport in the State of Brandenburg,” said Ernst. “And I’m used to being married to a man who is an active politician. And nothing will change that. ” (dpa)