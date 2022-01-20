Home page politics

The population in Germany probably did not grow last year either © Stefan Sauer / dpa

According to an initial estimate by the Federal Statistical Office, 83.2 million people lived in Germany at the end of last year. This was about as many as at the end of 2020 and the end of 2019, as the authority announced on Thursday in Wiesbaden.

Wiesbaden – The reason for the stagnating population in 2021 was the increased number of deaths, which was significantly higher than the number of births. According to the statisticians, however, the gap between births and deaths was closed by increased net immigration. In 2020, net immigration had fallen.

In the three decades since unification, Germany’s population had largely grown. The years 1998 and 2003 to 2010 were exceptions. However, the population growth resulted exclusively from the positive migration balance – i.e. from the fact that more people immigrated than emigrated. Without the gains from migration, the population would have been shrinking since 1972, because every year since then more people have died than have been born.

According to preliminary data from the statistical office, the number of births and deaths increased last year compared to the previous year. According to the reports already available from the registry offices, 775,000 to 795,000 births and around 1.02 million deaths can be expected in 2021. In 2020, 773,144 children were born while 985,572 people died.

The Federal Statistical Office estimated the balance of people moving in and out for 2021 to be between plus 270,000 and plus 320,000 people – after an increase of 220,251 people in the previous year. Based on the information for the months of January to October 2021, Romania, Syria and Afghanistan in particular contributed to the migration gains among the countries of origin.

